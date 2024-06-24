Squats can help boost your health and requires no equipments

Strength training, also known as resistance or weight training, involves exercises that improve muscle strength and endurance by using resistance, such as weights, resistance bands, or body weight. It helps boost health by increasing muscle mass, which enhances metabolism, supports weight management, and improves bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis. Additionally, it enhances joint flexibility, balance, and overall physical performance, while also contributing to better mental health by reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression. Beginners can perform strength training on their own, but it is advisable to start with basic exercises, use proper form, and possibly consult a fitness professional to create a safe and effective routine tailored to their needs and goals. Read on as we share easy exercises beginners can perform.

8 strength training exercises for beginners:

1. Squats

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body as if sitting back into a chair, keeping your back straight and knees over your toes.

Lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Return to the starting position.

Perform 3 sets of 10-12 repetitions.

2. Lunges

Stand with feet hip-width apart.

Step forward with one leg, lowering your hips until both knees are bent at about a 90-degree angle.

Push back to the starting position.

Alternate legs and repeat.

Perform 3 sets of 10-12 repetitions per leg.

3. Tricep dips

Sit on the edge of a bench or chair with your hands next to your hips.

Slide your hips off the edge and lower your body by bending your elbows.

Push back up to the starting position.

Perform 3 sets of 10-12 repetitions.

4. Plank

Start in a forearm plank position with elbows directly beneath your shoulders.

Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Hold the position for as long as possible, aiming for 30-60 seconds.

Perform 3 sets.

5. Dumbbell Rows

Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Bend at the hips with a slight bend in the knees, keeping your back straight.

Pull the dumbbells towards your hips, squeezing your shoulder blades together.

Lower the weights back down.

Perform 3 sets of 10-12 repetitions.

6. Bench press

Lie on a flat bench with feet flat on the floor.

Hold the barbell with hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Lower the bar to your chest, then push it back up.

Perform 3 sets of 8-10 repetitions.

7. Shoulder press

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height.

Press the weights overhead until your arms are fully extended.

Lower the weights back to shoulder height.

Perform 3 sets of 10-12 repetitions.

8. Bicep curls

Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Curl the weights towards your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your body.

Lower the weights back down.

Perform 3 sets of 12-15 repetitions.

By incorporating these exercises into your fitness routine and following the guidelines, you can build a strong foundation in strength training and achieve your fitness goals.

