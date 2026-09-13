Patients living with chronic pain are frequently told to rest, and just as frequently told to move. When pain has persisted for months or years, avoiding movement can feel like the safer, easier option. Chronic pain can reduce overall physical activity, while reduced activity can lead to muscle weakness and deconditioning. Over time, everyday tasks such as climbing stairs, carrying shopping bags or simply getting up from a chair may begin to feel difficult. So patients may ask weather they should do strength traing while living with chronic pain. According to Dr Ashish Chakravarty, Director - Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, this apparent contradiction is one of the most common points of confusion raised in clinic. As per Dr Chakravarty, the answer needs to be based on the individual's condition rather than a one-line instruction to either rest or exercise. Dr Chakravarty explains, prolonged inactivity can work against a patient's recovery in the long run. This can create a difficult cycle: pain leads to inactivity, inactivity leads to weakness, and weakness can make movement more difficult and painful.

Can Strength Training Help With Chronic Pain?

Carefully planned strength training can help break this cycle in many people with chronic musculoskeletal pain. By improving muscle strength and physical capacity, it can provide better support for joints and the spine, while also improving balance, function and confidence with movement. For people living with chronic back pain, osteoarthritis or persistent musculoskeletal pain, an individualised strengthening programme may form an important part of a broader pain-management plan. The programme, however, should be based on an appropriate medical assessment and adjusted to the person's condition.

Medication can play an important role in managing pain, but medicines alone do not address physical deconditioning. Building strength and improving physical function can therefore be an important part of long-term management for appropriate patients.

When Can Strength Training Make Pain Worse?

Strength training is not automatically beneficial simply because it involves movement. A poorly designed programme can aggravate symptoms. Lifting loads that are too heavy, using incorrect technique, increasing intensity too quickly, training without appropriate supervision or exercising during an acute flare-up can all potentially make pain worse. This is why patients with chronic pain may become discouraged after attempting to "just go to the gym" without understanding what their body can currently tolerate.

The aim should not be to push through pain at any cost. Instead, the exercise programme needs to be adapted to the individual's diagnosis, physical capacity and response to training.

Why Graded Progression Matters

According to Dr Chakravarty, one of the most important principles is graded progression. This means beginning at a level the person can tolerate and increasing the resistance, repetitions or duration gradually rather than making sudden increases in training intensity.

The response of the body also needs to be monitored. A temporary increase in muscle soreness after unfamiliar exercise may not necessarily mean injury. However, severe or persistent pain, new neurological symptoms or a clear worsening of the underlying condition should not be ignored.

"More" is not necessarily "better" when it comes to chronic pain rehabilitation. The objective is to progressively improve strength and function without repeatedly provoking significant symptoms.

Chronic Pain Does Not Mean You Have To Stop Moving

For someone living with chronic pain, the fear of movement can itself become a barrier to recovery. Avoiding activity completely may gradually reduce physical capacity and confidence. At the same time, telling every patient to exercise through their pain is equally inappropriate. As Dr Chakravarty explains, the goal is to work with the body's current capacity and gradually expand it rather than ignoring its limitations.

The right approach can look different for different people. Someone with chronic lower-back pain may need a different strengthening programme from someone with knee osteoarthritis, persistent shoulder pain or widespread musculoskeletal pain.

What Patients Should Do Before Starting Strength Training

Anyone with persistent or unexplained pain should ideally undergo an appropriate medical assessment before beginning a structured strength-training programme, particularly if the pain is severe, worsening or associated with other symptoms. Depending on the condition, a doctor, physiotherapist or other qualified healthcare professional may help determine which movements are appropriate, what level of resistance to begin with and how quickly the programme can progress. Professional guidance can be particularly important during the early stages, when patients are learning proper technique and understanding how their bodies respond to different exercises.

The conversation around strength training and chronic pain is less about whether a person should exercise and more about how they should exercise. Chronic pain does not necessarily mean a lifetime of inactivity, and it does not automatically rule out strength training. But neither does it mean that every exercise or every level of intensity is appropriate. The broader message, says Dr Chakravarty, is one of informed reassurance rather than blanket advice. "Just rest" and "just push through it" are both overly simplistic approaches to a complex problem.

What patients need is individualised guidance: an appropriate assessment of their condition, a programme designed around their specific limitations, gradual progression and professional supervision when necessary. Done thoughtfully, strength training can help improve muscle strength, physical function and confidence in movement for many people living with chronic pain. Done carelessly, it can aggravate symptoms and set recovery back. The difference is not simply whether you train, but whether the training is appropriate for your body, your condition and your current capacity.

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