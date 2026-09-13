Sometimes, we know what we should eat and what we should avoid. However, we may not always know how much of something we should eat or whether pairing it with another food can affect its nutritional value. Take chia seeds, for instance. Many of us include them in our diets in different ways. Some soak them in water overnight, some soak them with milk before having them, while others add them to smoothies. While chia seeds are versatile, it is equally important to know what to pair them with to get the most nutritional benefit. In an Instagram video, Dr Saurabh Sethi shares a list of chia seed combinations and explains their potential benefits. Chia seeds are packed with fibre, antioxidants, plant-based omega-3 fatty acids and several essential minerals, making them a popular addition to a healthy diet. The doctor rates different combinations one by one so viewers can decide which one they want to consume.

The doctor starts with chia soaked in yoghurt, which earns a brilliant 10/10. He explains, “Fibre meets fermentation. Chia provides fermentable fibre while yoghurt adds live microbes along with protein.”

Next up is ground chia in Greek yoghurt, which also gets a 10/10. According to the doctor, grinding the seeds breaks them open and may improve access to their omega-3 fats. He suggests stirring ground chia into yoghurt for a combination of fibre and protein. As he puts it, “Both soaking and grinding chia are great options.” The other combination is chia pudding soaked overnight in dairy or plant-based milk, which the doctor rates 8/10. He explains that this combination provides both fibre and protein.

He moves on to chia oatmeal, which he rates even higher at 9/10.

Dr Saurabh points out that oats add even more fibre along with beta-glucan. As he explains, “Oats add even more fibre with beta-glucan.”

The next combination is chia smoothie with milk and fruit, which receives a rating of 8/10. According to the doctor, this combination is high in fibre and polyphenols. He describes it as a good way to combine chia with nutrient-rich fruits.

Next is overnight chia water, which the doctor rates 7/10. He considers it a convenient, easy way to include chia seeds in your diet. Finally, dry chia by the spoonful gets just 2/10. The doctor warns, “Chia rapidly absorbs liquid and expands,” and adds that it is better to soak the seeds first rather than eat them dry. How do you like chia seeds?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.