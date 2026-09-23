Guava is one of those fruits that often gets overlooked while berries, kiwis and other imported fruits get more attention. But the humble fruit is packed with nutrients and is also easy on the pocket. From vitamin C and fibre to potassium and antioxidants, guava can be a simple addition to your everyday diet. It can be eaten on its own, added to fruit bowls or simply enjoyed with a little salt and chilli powder.

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho highlights the nutritional value of guava in a post on Instagram. He points out that the fruit offers several nutrients that can support different aspects of health.

Guava Is Rich In Vitamin C

According to Coutinho, around 100 grams of guava can provide roughly 228 mg of vitamin C. He says this is several times more than the same amount of orange. Vitamin C supports normal immune function and also works as an antioxidant.

It Packs A Good Amount Of Fibre

Guava also contains around 5 grams of fibre per 100 grams, as per the expert. He says this can support regular bowel movements, gut health and satiety. Fibre may also help with cholesterol and blood sugar control.

It Can Help With Iron Absorption

Vitamin C also helps the body absorb non-heme iron, which comes mainly from plant foods. Coutinho calls this a useful combination for people who largely follow a vegetarian diet.

Potassium And Folate

Guava provides potassium, which plays a role in healthy blood pressure, muscle function and heart health. It also contains folate, a nutrient needed for DNA synthesis, cell division and normal red blood cell formation.

What About Pink Guava?

Luke Coutinho also speaks about pink guava, noting that its colour comes from lycopene, an antioxidant also commonly linked with tomatoes. He says lycopene may support prostate, skin and hair health.

Can People With Diabetes Eat Guava?

Luke Coutinho says people with diabetes do not need to automatically avoid guava. He points to its fibre and water content, while also stressing that portion size matters. The expert recommends eating the whole fruit instead of drinking guava juice so that the fibre is retained.

“India, don't forget the humble guava,” Luke says, adding that it is local, affordable, fibre-rich and full of vitamin C.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.