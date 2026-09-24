The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued new Guidelines on Expanding Contraceptive Options. The document provides evidence-based recommendations to help health systems broaden reproductive choices, improve autonomy, and address global access gaps. According to WHO, an estimated 164 million women who want to delay or avoid pregnancy are not using contraception. This highlights the urgent need for better and expanded access to contraceptives. These guidelines cover a wider range of safe and effective options so people can choose contraception that meets their needs.

Key updates from the guidance include

1. Updated Practices for Existing Contraceptives

Extended use of birth control pills

Combined oral contraceptive pills can now be taken for extended periods of up to six months or continuously for up to one year. This offers a flexible alternative to traditional monthly cyclical use.

Longer lifespan for implants

The WHO now supports leaving contraceptive implants in place for up to five years, which reduces the need for clinic visits, replacement procedures, and associated costs.

2. New Emergency Contraception Option

Mifepristone

WHO officially recommends Mifepristone, at doses of 10-50 mg, as a safe and effective emergency contraception option. It is shown to be effective when taken as soon as possible and within five days of unprotected sex.

3. Methods Requiring Caution or More Research

The WHO is actively advising against certain methods until more data is available:

Ormeloxifene : More research is required regarding its safety before it can be included in broad family planning programs.

: More research is required regarding its safety before it can be included in broad family planning programs. Quinestrol-containing pills: The WHO recommends against adding these to national programmes due to limited evidence and reports of serious adverse events.

4. New Focus on Male Contraception

WHO is working to accelerate the development of new male contraceptives.

High Demand: WHO surveys found that over 75% of couples are willing to use a new male contraceptive, and over 85% of women trust their male partners to take responsibility for it.

WHO surveys found that over 75% of couples are willing to use a new male contraceptive, and over 85% of women trust their male partners to take responsibility for it. Target Product Profile: The WHO has published its first "Target Product Profile" for male contraceptives. This sets the safety, effectiveness, and affordability standards that future male contraceptives must meet to help guide developers and funders.

The WHO has published its first "Target Product Profile" for male contraceptives. This sets the safety, effectiveness, and affordability standards that future male contraceptives must meet to help guide developers and funders. Timeline: Several promising hormonal and non-hormonal reversible male contraceptives are currently in advanced clinical trials and could reach the market within the next 5 to 10 years.

"Choice is a gender equality issue. Contraception isn't one-size-fits-all. Men and women both need a range of options that reflect what science and innovation can now offer, weighed against convenience, invasiveness, behaviour, reliability and accessibility. Real choice means the confidence and control to choose a method, change it, or stop it," said Pascale Allotey, Director of WHO's Department of Sexual, Reproductive, Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing.

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