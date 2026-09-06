The oral contraceptive pill is a common birth control method used by women worldwide, but some experts say it may also affect the way the body handles certain nutrients. Nutritional therapist Ksenia Kapitanova shared eight vitamins and minerals that women taking the pill may want to know about.

She explains that low nutrient levels may not always be easy to spot through regular blood tests. Instead, some people may notice changes in their mood, energy, skin, sleep or recovery from illness.

The pill works by stopping ovulation and changing hormone signals in the body. These changes may also affect how some nutrients are absorbed, used and stored over time.

On Instagram, the health expert explains that vitamin B6 can help with “mood regulation, neurotransmitter production and hormone metabolism.” It can be found in foods such as chicken, salmon, bananas and sunflower seeds. Vitamin B12 is also important for energy production, nerve function and red blood cell formation,” for which she recommends eggs, dairy, meat and fortified nutritional yeast.

She also highlights folate, which helps the body make and repair cells and is “particularly relevant if pregnancy is something you're considering down the line.” Leafy greens, lentils, asparagus and citrus fruits can provide folate. Another nutrient to watch is magnesium, which “plays a role in mood, sleep quality and muscle function.” Pumpkin seeds, spinach, dark chocolate and almonds are some natural sources of magnesium.

According to Ksenia Kapitanova, Zinc helps the immune system, supports skin healing and plays a role in hormone balance. You can get it from shellfish, chickpeas and cashews. Selenium works as “an antioxidant that also supports thyroid function.” Brazil nuts, eggs and fish are good sources.

Vitamin C is needed to protect cells and help the body make collagen, “which matters for skin.” Kiwi, peppers, broccoli and strawberries are rich sources of this vitamin. Lastly, vitamin E “protects cells and supports skin health. Foods such as sunflower seeds, almonds and avocado can add vitamin E in your diet.

Ksenia Kapitanova claims there is no need to panic about these nutrient changes. She explained that knowing about them can help people understand their health better, especially if they have been taking the oral contraceptive pill for a long time and notice changes in how they feel.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.