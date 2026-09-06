Ovarian cancer is the 7th most common form of cancer disease among women and the 8th leading cause of death from cancer. According to the Globocan data 2020, approximately 314000 women were diagnosed with ovarian cancer and it accounted for 207,000 deaths. The cancer incidence is predicted to rise almost about 40% by 2040 and approximately 50% of the women diagnosed will die from the disease.

Ovarian cancer is a silent killer, as 80% of women are diagnosed at an advanced stage, and the survival rate reduces as the stage of the cancer advances. Hence diagnosing at an early stage is more treatable with a good prognosis.

But What Could Be The Reason For Late Diagnosis?

The Every Woman Study 2018 found that about 69% of women were not aware of ovarian cancer, its risk factors, and its key symptoms. The other reasons for delayed diagnosis are lack of awareness among health professionals and also the duration of time taken for health systems to complete diagnostic tests. Hence women are left behind as they wait for diagnoses.

At present time if no action is taken to change the status quo, by 2040 over 4 million women will succumb to ovarian cancer. So, there is a need for a global commitment to fight this disease.

The past decade has seen immense advancements in ovarian cancer, but lacking a reliable screening tool. So, recognizing and learning our risk factors and key symptom awareness is the weapon against the deadly disease. Knowing risk factors and symptoms can lead to rapid and early diagnosis.

The Risk Factors Known To Increase The Risk Of Ovarian Cancer Are

Increasing age (50-79 age group)

Family history of ovarian, breast, endometrial, and colorectal cancers

Family or personal history of BRCA mutation

Nulliparity, Hormone therapy, Endometriosis

The Key Symptoms Are

Persistent bloating

Difficult eating

Feeling full quickly

Abdomen/ pelvic pain

Urinary symptoms

Can We Prevent Ovarian Cancer?

While there is no guaranteed way to prevent ovarian cancer, certain lifestyle choices, reproductive factors and medical precautions may help reduce the risk of developing the disease. Understanding your individual risk factors and taking appropriate preventive measures can also help with early identification of women who may be at higher risk. Numerous studies have shown that women who have had children and breastfed their babies are at less risk of ovarian cancer. Some hormonal and reproductive factors are also associated with risk of ovarian cancer, so it may be useful to discuss your reproductive and menstrual history with your doctor to evaluate your overall risk.

Following a healthy lifestyle is another important aspect of risk reduction. Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean sources of protein can help maintain a healthy weight and support overall health. It is also advisable to limit the consumption of processed foods and red meats and maintain a healthy, balanced diet. Engaging in regular physical activity can further support a healthy weight and overall well-being.

Moreover, knowing your family history is particularly important. If you have a family history of ovarian, breast, endometrial or colorectal cancer, speak to your doctor about whether genetic counselling and genetic testing may be appropriate. Certain inherited gene changes, including BRCA1 and BRCA2, can significantly increase the risk of ovarian and breast cancers.

Women at increased genetic or familial risk may require a more personalised follow-up plan. Depending on their individual risk, age and medical history, their doctor may recommend appropriate clinical evaluation and discuss available risk-reduction strategies. It is important to remember that routine pelvic examinations or screening tests do not reliably detect all ovarian cancers at an early stage, so women should not rely on screening alone.

Let us spread the message about ovarian cancer awareness, to each and every woman and reach the goal that no woman is left behind!

(By Dr Pratima Raj, Consultant - Gynaecologic Oncology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road)

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