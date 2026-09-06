When most women hear about polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has been renamed polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) to better reflect its systemic health impact, the conversation usually revolves around irregular periods, stubborn facial acne, unwanted hair growth, or reproductive challenges. Yet, focusing purely on gynaecological symptoms overlooks the foundation of the condition. As the updated medical terminology explicitly highlights, PMOS is not merely a hormonal or reproductive disorder; it is deeply rooted in metabolic health, specifically, how the body processes insulin and manages blood sugar.

Insulin serves as the master key that allows cells to convert glucose from food into daily energy. When tissue cells become resistant to insulin, the pancreas responds by overproducing the hormone to keep blood sugar levels stable. This hidden metabolic imbalance, known as insulin resistance, acts as the primary underlying driver for many of the physical symptoms associated with PMOS.

The Hidden Connection Between Insulin And Hormonal Imbalance

Hyperinsulinemia which is having elevated levels of insulin circulating in the bloodstream could trigger a domino effect across the endocrine system. High insulin levels signal the ovarian theca cells to overproduce testosterone while simultaneously suppressing Sex Hormone-Binding Globulin (SHBG) production in the liver. With less SHBG available to bind free hormones, active male hormones circulate freely, disrupting the delicate ovulation cycle and driving physical flare-ups.

"When the body does not respond effectively to insulin, it may produce more insulin to compensate. In women with PCOS, higher insulin levels can contribute to increased production of androgens, or male hormones," explains Dr Richa Arora Miglani, Head of Laparoscopic, Robotic, and Cosmetic Gynaecology (Rajouri-Pitampura). "This can interfere with normal ovulation and contribute to symptoms such as irregular periods, acne, and excessive facial or body hair."

Ovarian Dysfunction: A study indexed in PMC confirms that elevated circulating insulin directly stimulates ovarian androgen production, establishing insulin resistance as a primary driver of hyperandrogenism and ovulatory failure.

Metabolic Health Beyond Weight: A comprehensive clinical review available on PMC highlights that insulin resistance affects approximately 65% to 70% of women with PMOS, including up to 20% to 25% of lean individuals, proving that metabolic dysfunction occurs independently of body mass index (BMI).

Why "Lean PMOS" Demands Equal Metabolic Attention

A common misconception is that insulin resistance only affects women who carry excess body weight. In reality, thin or normal-weight individuals with PMOS frequently experience significant cellular insulin resistance. Because these individuals may not show obvious physical indicators like weight gain, their metabolic dysfunction often goes undetected until routine blood panels or glucose tolerance tests are performed.

"The important thing to remember is that insulin resistance may not always cause obvious symptoms. Many women may not realise there is a problem until they undergo a medical evaluation," warns Dr Miglani. "Over time, insulin resistance can increase the risk of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. It may also be linked to other metabolic concerns. Weight is certainly one factor, but insulin resistance can also occur in women who are not overweight. This is why women with PCOS should not focus only on their menstrual cycles or visible symptoms. Their overall metabolic health also needs attention."

Left unmanaged, chronic insulin resistance significantly increases the long-term risk of developing prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and cardiovascular complications. Focusing solely on inducing a monthly period using symptomatic treatments leaves the underlying metabolic driver unaddressed.

Holistic Strategies To Improve Insulin Sensitivity

Managing PMOS requires a comprehensive lifestyle approach designed to stabilise blood glucose and restore hormonal balance:

"Simple lifestyle measures can make a meaningful difference. Regular physical activity, a balanced diet rich in fibre and protein, limiting highly processed foods and refined sugars, getting adequate sleep, and managing stress can all help improve insulin sensitivity," notes Dr Miglani. "In some cases, medication may also be advised based on the individual's symptoms and metabolic profile." He gives these strategies to improve insulin sensitivity:

Prioritise Protein and Fibre: Base meals around complex carbohydrates, whole grains, lentils, and lean protein sources to prevent sharp blood sugar spikes and sustained insulin surges.

Incorporate Consistent Exercise: Engaging in a mix of strength training and brisk walking enhances glucose uptake in skeletal muscle cells, improving insulin sensitivity without relying solely on medication.

Minimise Refined Sugars: Limit highly processed foods, sugary beverages, and refined flour, which force the pancreas to pump out excess insulin.

Optimise Sleep and Stress Levels: Chronic stress and inadequate sleep elevate cortisol, a stress hormone that exacerbates blood sugar volatility and worsens insulin resistance.

Long-Term Health Protection Through Early Evaluation

Addressing metabolic health requires moving past quick fixes or purely cosmetic treatments. Regular monitoring of glucose levels, fasting insulin, and lipid panels allows healthcare providers to create targeted management plans that address both hormonal symptoms and underlying risks.

"PCOS management should be holistic. It is not just about making periods regular or treating acne. Understanding what is happening inside the body, including blood sugar and metabolic health, is equally important," concludes Dr Miglani. "Early assessment and regular follow-up can help identify potential risks and allow women to take timely steps towards protecting both their reproductive and long-term health."

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