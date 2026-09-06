Skincare does not always begin with a face wash, serum or moisturiser. What you eat can also play a role in how your skin looks and feels. While skincare products can help with specific concerns, your diet matters too. A diet that includes a good mix of fruits and vegetables gives your body vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that support overall health, including skin health.

And if dull skin is something you often struggle with, there is one simple change you can make. Add more colour to your plate.

Dr Gurveen Waraich recently dropped a post on Instagram talking about one of the most common complaints she hears in her OPD: dull skin. She says people often tell her, “Doctor, there is no glow. I applied everything.” From vitamin C to niacinamide, many people try several products but may forget to look at their diet.

Her advice? “Eat the rainbow.”

The idea is quite simple. Instead of eating the same few foods every day, try adding different coloured fruits and vegetables to your meals.

Why Add More Colour To Your Plate?

According to Dr Waraich, colourful foods contain different antioxidants and nutrients that can support the body. In her video, she mentions:

Lycopene: Found in foods such as tomatoes and watermelon.

Found in foods such as tomatoes and watermelon. Carotenoids: Present in many yellow, orange and green fruits and vegetables.

Present in many yellow, orange and green fruits and vegetables. Vitamin C: Found in foods such as oranges, guava, amla and bell peppers.

Found in foods such as oranges, guava, amla and bell peppers. Anthocyanins: Found in foods such as berries, purple cabbage and other deeply coloured produce.

Her simple takeaway is: “Colourful diet. Glowing skin.”

This is not about adding one magical food to your routine. It is about eating a varied diet regularly.

Earlier, Dr Gurveen Waraich had spoken about another lifestyle habit that can support skin health. She explained that progressively increasing the weight you lift, known as progressive overload, can help the body adapt. She also discussed how resistance training can support collagen remodelling and stressed the importance of eating enough protein.

So, when it comes to healthy skin, the basics still matter: eat well, get enough protein, stay active and take care of your skin consistently.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.