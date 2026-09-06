Diabetes is a chronic condition that requires long-term commitment. Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is essential for reducing the risk of complications associated with this condition. Diet plays a crucial role in managing diabetes. It is not only important to consider what you eat, but also when you eat, how much you eat, and the order in which you eat different foods. However, managing diabetes involves more than just dietary choices; your lifestyle also has a significant impact. Highlighting the same, celebrity nutritionist Shweta Shah shared a case study about a diabetic client who struggled to maintain healthy blood sugar levels despite eating well.

"One of my diabetic clients used to eat very healthily, avoiding sugar in all forms. Still, her blood sugar levels were unpredictable. She was already on insulin and Glycomet, yet her sugars were not stabilising," she explained in an Instagram video.

Why were her blood sugars high despite eating right?

"The real issues were high stress, too much tea and biscuits, long gaps between meals, and low protein intake," the nutritionist revealed.

1. High stress levels

The expert revealed that her client's stress levels were typically high during the day. High stress levels can lead to increased production of hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which can affect blood sugar levels by promoting insulin resistance. When you're under stress, your body may also trigger the release of glucose into the bloodstream for quick energy, leading to spikes in blood sugar.

2. Frequent consumption of biscuits along with tea

While Shweta's client drank tea without sugar, she often paired it with biscuits. Pairing biscuits with tea is a common routine, but it can contribute to unstable blood sugar levels. Biscuits are typically high in refined sugars and carbohydrates, which can cause rapid increases in blood glucose. If these snacks are consumed frequently without balancing them with protein or fibre, it can result in peaks and subsequent crashes in blood sugar levels.

3. Long gaps between meals

Long gaps between meals can lead to low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), making it difficult for the body to maintain stable energy levels. When you go too long without eating, your body may release stored glucose, and if this is not sufficient, you can experience drops in blood sugar, resulting in fatigue and irritability.

When you finally eat after a long gap, you are much more likely to overeat. Your body absorbs this food rapidly, resulting in an aggressive post-meal blood sugar spike.

4. Inadequate protein intake

Inadequate protein intake can also negatively impact blood sugar stability. Protein helps slow down the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream, leading to more stable blood sugar levels. Without enough protein, your body may experience sharper spikes and drops in blood sugar, making it harder to maintain overall balance.

"With small, personalised changes and protein added to every meal, her energy improved and her insulin requirement gradually reduced under medical supervision. Sometimes, it's not just about sugar-it's about your entire routine," the expert concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.