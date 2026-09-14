Walk into any gym at eight in the evening these days, and it's packed with young people who only rolled out of bed a few hours earlier. Wake up at two in the afternoon, scroll for a while, grab a late lunch, head to the gym as the sun's going down; it's become something of a routine for a lot of students and young professionals. It feels harmless enough, even productive. But neurologists watching this pattern play out see something less benign: a body clock being pushed further out of shape with every cycle, and a brain quietly paying the price for it.

The Problem: A Generation Running on the Wrong Schedule

The brain's internal clock isn't fussed about what time your phone says it is; it takes its cues from light, activity and routine. Wake up in the early afternoon day after day, and that clock starts treating "afternoon" as your body's morning. Everything downstream shifts with it: the release of cortisol that's supposed to sharpen you up, the rise of melatonin that's supposed to wind you down, the windows in which the brain is naturally primed to concentrate. Push those windows back far enough, and they stop lining up with anything resembling normal daytime demands like lectures, meetings, deadlines, conversations that need a clear head.

Late-night gym sessions compound the problem rather than balancing it out. Exercise raises core body temperature and pumps out adrenaline, both of which tell the brain to stay alert; useful in the middle of the day, unhelpful two or three hours before bed. Training at eight in the evening often means winding down for sleep with a body that's still running hot and a nervous system still buzzing from the workout. Sleep gets pushed later, waking gets pushed later still, and the whole cycle repeats the next day, a little further off centre each time.

The result, for many young people, is a kind of chronic mental static. They describe zoning out mid-conversation, losing the thread of a lecture they were following moments earlier, or staring at a screen without actually absorbing anything on it. This isn't laziness or a lack of discipline - it's a brain trying to concentrate during hours when its own chemistry has been trained to expect rest, while being asked to rest during hours when it still thinks it should be awake.

The Solution: Working With the Clock, Not Against It

None of this means giving up the gym or an active social life. It means shifting the timing enough for the body clock to catch up with the calendar. Getting outside for daylight within the first hour or two of actually waking, even if that's later than ideal, helps reset the clock's sense of "morning" and gradually pulls it earlier over several days.

Exercise is still worth prioritising, but earlier in the day where possible, ideally finishing at least three hours before bed so the body has time to cool down and adrenaline has time to settle. Evenings are better spent winding the pace down rather than up: dimmer lighting, less scrolling, less high-intensity stimulation as bedtime approaches.

For anyone whose focus keeps slipping despite trying to tidy up the schedule, that's worth paying attention to rather than shrugging off as normal for student life or a busy job. Persistent concentration problems, low mood or exhaustion that doesn't lift can point to a circadian rhythm that needs proper attention, and it's worth raising with a doctor.

A young brain is resilient, but it isn't immune to years of mistimed sleep and mistimed exertion. Getting the clock back in step with daylight remains one of the simplest ways to protect focus, mood and long-term brain health.

(By Dr. Prashant Kumar Chaudhary, Director - Neurosurgery at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi)

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