Chennai and its suburban areas have witnessed a sharp increase in fever cases over the past few weeks, with viral infections and dengue spreading across several localities. Doctors have urged residents to remain vigilant, seek timely medical attention and adopt measures to prevent mosquito breeding. More than 2,000 people have reported fever symptoms in the city and its suburbs during the past 10 days alone.

Dengue was confirmed in 140 of these cases, indicating an increase in the proportion of patients testing positive for the mosquito-borne infection. Around 4,500 fever cases were recorded during August, of which 160 were diagnosed as dengue.

The latest figures have raised concern among health professionals, particularly because the number of dengue cases reported within a short period is approaching the total recorded during the previous month.

Adyar, Anna Nagar, and Valasaravakkam zones are among the areas reporting a relatively high number of fever cases. Health authorities and medical teams are closely monitoring the situation as patients continue to arrive at government and private hospitals with fever, body pain, cough and other related symptoms.

Doctors said several respiratory viruses, including Influenza A, Rhinovirus and respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, are circulating in the city.

Viral fever can spread rapidly among family members, particularly in crowded households, when an infected person fails to take adequate precautions.

People experiencing fever have been advised to consult a qualified doctor and undergo the necessary tests instead of resorting to self-medication. Doctors cautioned that delaying treatment or taking medicines without medical advice could complicate the condition, especially in cases involving dengue.

Residents have also been urged to take preventive steps to control mosquito breeding. Water should not be allowed to accumulate in flowerpots, discarded tyres, containers, terraces or open spaces around homes and commercial buildings. Stored water must be kept properly covered, and containers should be cleaned regularly.

Health professionals have stressed that garbage and other waste must be cleared frequently from residential premises, construction sites and surrounding areas.

Maintaining clean surroundings and eliminating stagnant water remain crucial to reducing dengue transmission. People have also been advised to use mosquito nets, repellents and protective clothing, particularly during early morning and evening hours. Anyone experiencing persistent fever, severe body pain, vomiting, unusual tiredness or bleeding symptoms should immediately approach a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

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