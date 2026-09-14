Nowadays, everyone is talking about good habits and they all mention the importance of circadian rhythm and the ways to take care of it. The circadian rhythm sits behind the scenes of far more than sleep - it shapes hormone release, memory, attention span, and even mood. So when it drifts off course, the fallout rarely stays neatly confined to a bad night's rest. Neurologists see this often: a patient turns up worried about foggy thinking or a short temper, and the real culprit turns out to be a body clock that's badly out of step.

The Problem: A Clock That Runs More Than Bedtime

Deep in the brain sits a small cluster of cells that reads light and dark and uses that information to set the body's internal schedule. It's this cluster that governs when cortisol rises, when melatonin builds, and how sharp or sluggish the brain feels at any given hour. Irregular sleep, night shifts, late-night scrolling, long-haul flights - any of these can throw that timing out, and once it's out, the knock-on effects tend to show up in places people don't expect.

Concentration is usually the first thing to go. People describe a fog that won't lift no matter how much coffee they drink, or a memory that keeps dropping small details it would normally hold onto. Mood often follows close behind - a short fuse, a flatness that wasn't there before, anxiety that feels bigger than the situation warrants. None of this is just tiredness talking. There's a real biological link here: circadian disruption appears to interfere with the very brain regions that keep emotions in check, which goes some way towards explaining why poor sleep and mood disorders turn up together so often.

Then there's the slower damage, the kind that builds quietly over years rather than showing up after one bad week. Shift workers and people with long-standing insomnia face a higher risk of cognitive decline down the line. Sleep isn't just rest - it's when the brain clears out metabolic waste and files away the day's memories. Interrupt that process night after night, and the effects add up, even though any single rough night feels forgettable on its own.

The Solution: Fix the Rhythm, Not Just the Sleep

If there's one thing neurologists keep coming back to, it's this: consistency beats duration. Waking up at roughly the same time every day yes, even on weekends does more for the internal clock than an extra-long lie-in ever will.

Light matters just as much. Getting outside for sunlight soon after waking helps anchor the rhythm for the day ahead, while dimming the lights and stepping away from screens in the evening gives melatonin room to rise the way it's meant to. Shift workers and frequent flyers dealing with jet lag tend to do better shifting their sleep gradually in advance, rather than trying to force an overnight adjustment.

To fix this nowadays, there are foot creams in market with magnesium in them that claim to improve sleep, as magnesium supplements can help calm the nervous system and relax muscles, but if you work on your circadian rhythm, then you don't need such supplements and ointments for a dreamy sleep.

A few smaller habits help too, like pulling caffeine earlier in the day or choosing a decaf option, keeping mealtimes roughly consistent, getting some movement outdoors when possible. None of these is radical changes, but together they reinforce the same underlying signal to the brain. And if focus stays poor, or mood stays low, or sleep still feels unrefreshing after trying all this, it's worth taking seriously rather than writing off as ordinary tiredness. That kind of pattern is worth mentioning to a doctor; it can point to a sleep disorder or something else that needs a proper look.

The body clock isn't background noise to be ignored until it causes a problem. It's stitched into how the brain thinks, feels, and functions every single day. Protecting it through steady routines and paying attention to light remains one of the simplest, most effective things anyone can do for their long-term cognitive and emotional health.

(Dr. K K Jindal, Director - Neurology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi)

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