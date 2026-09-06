A high AMH result can be confusing for a woman with PMOS (earlier known as PCOS). She may have been told that AMH reflects ovarian reserve, so a higher number should mean more eggs and, perhaps, better chances of pregnancy. When conception does not happen, the result can seem difficult to reconcile with what she has been told.

The explanation lies in understanding what AMH actually measures.

Anti-Mullerian hormone is produced by the small follicles developing in the ovaries. Its level gives an indication of the pool of these follicles and is therefore used as a marker of ovarian reserve. In women with PMOS, a higher AMH may be seen because there are more small follicles present. That is not the same as saying that the eggs are of better quality or that ovulation is taking place regularly.

A higher AMH does not tell the whole fertility story

Ovarian reserve and fertility are not interchangeable terms. A woman may have a relatively high ovarian reserve and still have difficulty conceiving because of irregular or absent ovulation. This is one of the reasons PMOS can be associated with infertility despite a high AMH.

Egg quality is another important distinction. Age remains a major influence on egg quality, and AMH does not directly measure it. A high result should therefore not be interpreted as evidence that age-related changes in egg quality have been avoided.

This is also why AMH should not be used on its own to predict natural conception. A high number may tell us something about the ovarian follicle pool, but it cannot tell us whether pregnancy will occur easily.

What should be assessed alongside AMH?

For a woman with PMOS who is planning pregnancy, the more useful assessment is the complete reproductive picture.

Menstrual regularity and evidence of ovulation are important. Age, ovarian reserve, metabolic health and other reproductive factors also need to be considered. Depending on the circumstances, the evaluation may include an assessment of the uterus and fallopian tubes, as well as the male partner's fertility.

This matters because a high AMH does not rule out other causes of infertility. Nor does it mean that a woman should continue trying indefinitely without an evaluation if pregnancy is not occurring.

What does a high AMH mean during IVF?

AMH is particularly useful when planning ovarian stimulation. It can help the fertility specialist anticipate how the ovaries may respond to medication and tailor the treatment protocol accordingly.

In women with PMOS, a higher AMH may indicate a greater number of follicles available to respond to stimulation. That information is useful, but it also means the ovaries may respond more strongly than intended. Medication doses and the stimulation plan may therefore need to be adjusted, with monitoring to reduce the risk of excessive ovarian response and complications such as ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS).

The aim is not simply to obtain the maximum possible number of eggs. It is to achieve an appropriate response while maintaining patient safety and obtaining mature eggs suitable for treatment.

So, how should a woman interpret a high AMH result?

As one part of the fertility assessment, not as a fertility score.

A high AMH may indicate a larger pool of small ovarian follicles. It can also provide useful information when planning fertility treatment. But it does not, by itself, establish that egg quality is good, that ovulation is regular or that pregnancy should occur easily.

For women with PMOS, the important question is not simply whether AMH is high. It is what that result means in the context of age, ovulation, metabolic health and the rest of the reproductive assessment.

That is where a fertility specialist can help put the number into perspective, and determine whether further evaluation or treatment is needed.

(Dr Muskaan Chhabra, Fertility Specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, Lajpat Nagar)

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