As many as 84 people are undergoing treatment after consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, while the tragedy in its Banda tehsil has left around a dozen dead, officials said on Monday.

Of the 84 affected persons, 59 were admitted to Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC), 17 to the district hospital, and seven to the Banda Civil Hospital.

One critically ill patient was airlifted to AIIMS Bhopal, Sagar Collector Pratibha Pal said during a review meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Sagar district in-charge minister Rajendra Shukla early on Monday.

Shukla also visited the ICU and critical care wards, interacted with patients and met their family members.

He directed officials to ensure a complete crackdown on the sale of illicit liquor and ordered inspections of all liquor shops, stock verification, and a detailed investigation into the illegal liquor trade.

"Strict action will be taken against officials and employees found negligent or responsible for lapses," Shukla said, adding that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was closely monitoring the entire matter.

The preliminary investigation has indicated that the toxic liquor was manufactured outside the area and supplied locally, with methanol contamination detected in it.

The administration said essential medicines, diagnostic facilities and dialysis were being provided to the affected patients on priority.

Doctors said the condition of most patients was stable and the number of new patients arriving for treatment had declined.

Sagar's Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania said a case had been registered at Banda police station against 20 named accused under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 1915.

The accused have been booked for their alleged involvement in the manufacture, supply and sale of suspected counterfeit and illicit liquor for illegal financial gain. Another case has been registered against 10 named accused at Vinayaka police station, the SP said.

Special police teams have been formed, and raids are being conducted at suspected locations. Ten of the 20 accused have so far been taken into custody and are being questioned.

Shukla also directed the police to strengthen the district police administration and ensure effective implementation of the government's anti-drug campaign.

He also assured the affected people of the best treatment.

"No negligence or laxity in the treatment of the victims will be tolerated. All patients must receive the best possible treatment, and there should be no shortage of medicines or other resources," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)