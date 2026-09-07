An Indian meal is incomplete without ghee. Also known as the golden liquid, ghee is famous for all the right reasons. It offers unique health benefits primarily due to its rich concentration of essential fatty acids, fat-soluble vitamins, and high-heat stability. While it is a calorie-dense food that must be consumed in moderation, modern science and traditional medicine agree that it supports multiple bodily functions. Ghee is packed with essential vitamins, particularly vitamins A, D, E, and K. It is also a good source of healthy fats, including omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. The butyrate in ghee not only contributes to gut health but also has anti-inflammatory properties.

Ghee can be prepared using various methods, but not all ghee is equal in terms of nutrition and purity. The market is flooded with different types of ghee, and with high demand comes the risk of adulteration. Highlighting the same, Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist, shared a video on Instagram highlighting the factors to consider while buying packaged ghee.

"We need to have a serious conversation about the packaged ghee you have been buying from the supermarket, whether it's regular ghee or even A2 ghee. The label alone doesn't tell you whether you have bought the right ghee," Dr. Chopra said in the video.

What is the best ghee?

"If you ask me what the best ghee is, I would say make it at home. The traditional process isn't complicated. Milk becomes curd, curd is hand churned into white butter, and that butter is slowly cooked over a low flame to become ghee."

"Now that to me is the gold standard. But I also understand that today's lifestyle makes it very difficult. Most of us don't have the time to make ghee at home," he said.

Things to consider while buying packaged ghee

According to Dr. Chopra, if you are buying packaged ghee, this is what you should be looking for:

Check for the quality of the milk

"Make sure it's A2 cow ghee," he said. 'A2 cow ghee' explains the quality of the milk.

The term A2 refers to the specific type of beta-casein protein found in the milk from which the ghee is made. Standard milk contains a mix of A1 and A2 beta-casein proteins. A2 ghee is sourced exclusively from cows that produce only the A2 protein. A2 ghee is much gentler on the stomach, even for people who are mildly sensitive to dairy.

Check for the method

"Make sure it is made from the bilona method. Look for bilona or cultured ghee, which means it has been made with curd. See if the brand mentions traditional hand churning," Dr. Chopra recommends.

The Bilona method is the ancient, traditional way of making ghee. The authentic Bilona method involves a strict 5-step process:

Step 1 - Boiling

Fresh, raw A2 milk is slowly boiled in earthen or brass pots to disinfect it and concentrate the nutrients.

Step 2 - Curdling

The milk is cooled and inoculated with a natural starter culture to turn the entire batch into whole-milk curd (dahi) overnight.

Step 3 - Churning

The curd is churned using a wooden whisker called a Bilona, moving bidirectionally. This splits the curd into liquid buttermilk and makhan (raw butter).

Step 4 - Separation

The hand-churned makkhan is skimmed off, washed, and separated from the buttermilk.

Step 5 - Slow Heating

The butter is melted over a low fire until the water evaporates and the milk solids settle, leaving behind golden, aromatic ghee.

"Many commercially available ghee, even premium A2 ghee, are made directly from cream because it's faster and cheaper. But that does not necessarily make them bad but they are not the same as traditionally prepared bilona ghee," he explained.

"Remember this very simple rule: A2 tells you about the milk, and bilona tells you about the process. And when you are choosing ghee, both matter," the cardiologist concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.