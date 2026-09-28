From a lean physique for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to the considerably more muscular look he developed for Animal, Kapoor has repeatedly changed his body according to the demands of his roles. For Ramayana, his preparation has taken a different direction, with his training reportedly incorporating calisthenics, strength and conditioning, running, hiking, cycling and swimming. His trainers have also spoken about the importance of consistency and discipline in his fitness journey, reported by Hindustan times. While a film star's training schedule should not be copied blindly, there are some useful fitness lessons in Ranbir Kapoor's journey that can apply to a regular gym-goer. One of the most interesting insights from Ranbir Kapoor's fitness journey is that his transformation did not happen overnight. As reported by Indian Express, His trainer Shivoham has previously said that Kapoor would make time for training even when his schedule was packed.

1. Consistency Matters More Than Occasional Intense Workouts

In 2023, the trainer revealed that the actor sometimes trained at 4 am or 11:30 pm and would even find time between shoots to complete a workout. In another interview, Shivoham said Kapoor could sometimes complete a 30-minute workout when he did not have time for a full hour-long session. The lesson for most people is simple: missing a long workout does not necessarily mean missing exercise altogether. A shorter, structured session can still contribute to an individual's overall fitness when done consistently.

2. His Physique Changed According To The Role

Ranbir Kapoor has not maintained one fixed body type throughout his career. His trainer previously described the transition from his leaner "beach body" for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to the more muscular physique required for Animal. According to Shivoham, the process involved building a foundation first, followed by gradual muscle development and changes in nutrition. For Animal, the actor reportedly gained around 10-12 kg as part of his preparation, according to his trainer. This highlights an important point about fitness: gaining muscle and losing body fat are different goals and may require different training and nutrition strategies.

3. Home-Cooked Food Has Featured In His Diet

Kapoor's diet during his Animal preparation was relatively simple, with basic meats, vegetables, rice, dals and other home-style foods forming part of his meals. His nutrition was adjusted according to the goal of gaining muscle while limiting unnecessary fat gain. Rather than focusing exclusively on supplements or complicated diets, the broader takeaway is to build meals around nutrient-dense foods that provide adequate protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.

4. Protein Was Important During Muscle-Building Phases

When building muscle, adequate protein intake is important because dietary protein provides the amino acids required for muscle repair and growth. Reports about Kapoor's preparation have mentioned foods such as meat, eggs, vegetables, rice and dals. His trainer has also discussed monitoring the balance of protein, carbohydrates and fats according to the physique goal. However, protein requirements vary depending on body weight, training volume, age, health status and overall diet. A celebrity's reported protein intake should not automatically become a target for everyone.

5. He Does Not Rely Only On Traditional Weight Training

Kapoor's more recent Ramayana preparation shows how varied his training has become. His coaches have shared videos showing him performing advanced calisthenics movements, explosive clap pull-ups and Roman ring muscle-ups. His programme has also included kettlebells, battle ropes and outdoor running. Such exercises can challenge strength, coordination, balance and cardiovascular fitness simultaneously. For a regular exerciser, the lesson is not to immediately attempt advanced movements. Instead, incorporating different forms of exercise can help develop more than just muscular strength.

6. Strength Training Can Be Combined With Cardio

Kapoor's Ramayana preparation has reportedly included running, hiking, cycling and swimming alongside strength and functional training. Combining resistance training with aerobic activity can support different aspects of fitness, including muscular strength, cardiovascular endurance and overall physical capacity. You do not need an actor's intense training schedule to achieve these benefits. Regular strength sessions combined with walking, running, cycling, swimming or another form of cardio can create a more balanced fitness routine.

7. Mobility And Injury Prevention Matter

During his Animal preparation, Kapoor's trainer described a routine that began with a warm-up and included mobility and injury-prevention drills before 60-70 minutes of weight training, followed by core work. Functional training was also included once or twice a week. This is an important reminder that training is not only about lifting heavier weights.

A proper warm-up, mobility work, appropriate technique and recovery can help prepare the body for exercise and reduce the likelihood of training-related problems.

8. He Has Also Focused On Mental Preparation

As previously reported by NDTV, Kapoor's recent Ramayana preparation has reportedly gone beyond physical training. His trainer has spoken about breathing exercises, yoga and other practices as part of preparing him to embody the calmness associated with the character of Lord Ram. While these practices were connected to his acting preparation, breathing exercises, yoga and mindfulness-based activities can also form part of a broader wellness routine.

9. Extreme Transformations Take Time

One of the biggest lessons from Kapoor's fitness journey is perhaps the least glamorous one: significant physical transformations generally require time. His trainer has said that Kapoor spent around a year working towards his lean physique for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The transition to the bulked-up Animal physique also took considerable preparation rather than happening within a few weeks.

This is particularly relevant for people who compare their own bodies with celebrity transformations on social media. Actors have professional trainers, nutrition support, dedicated preparation periods, demanding schedules and often role-specific physical goals. Their physiques should therefore not be treated as a standard that everyone needs to reproduce.

10. The Goal Should Be A Healthy Body, Not Just A Certain Look

Ranbir Kapoor's different film roles demonstrate how dramatically a person's physique can change when training and nutrition are structured around a specific objective. For most people, however, fitness does not need to involve extreme bulking or aggressive fat loss. A sustainable routine that includes resistance training, cardiovascular activity, adequate protein and other nutrient-rich foods, sufficient sleep and recovery is more relevant for long-term health. The actor's journey offers one simple takeaway is fitness is less about chasing a particular celebrity physique and more about building habits that you can maintain consistently.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.