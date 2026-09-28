Strength training is a crucial component of a well-rounded fitness routine. To lift effectively, it's important to fuel your workouts properly. Good nutrition supports your performance, recovery, and overall health. When you engage in weightlifting, your body experiences stress and requires the right nutrients to repair and build muscle, replenish energy stores, and maintain optimal bodily functions. While most people understand that protein is vital for those who strength train, it's also important to have a balance of other macronutrients, vitamins, and minerals to sustain performance, ensure proper muscle contraction, and optimise recovery.

Essential nutrients you need beyond protein for strength training

1. Carbs

Carbs are the primary energy source during intense workouts. They fuel your muscles and help replenish glycogen stores after lifting. Complex carbs such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables are ideal because they provide sustained energy and are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Eating enough carbs prevents your body from breaking down muscle for energy and drives post-workout recovery.

2. Healthy fats

Fats support hormone production, including testosterone, which is important for muscle growth. Include sources like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish and flaxseeds, can also reduce inflammation and support recovery.

3. Vitamins and minerals

Micronutrients play a vital role in energy production and muscle contraction. Key vitamins and minerals for lifters include:

Calcium and vitamin D: They are Essential for bone health and muscle function

They are Essential for bone health and muscle function Magnesium : It helps with muscle relaxation and energy production

: It helps with muscle relaxation and energy production Iron : It is important for transporting oxygen to muscles and fighting fatigue

: It is important for transporting oxygen to muscles and fighting fatigue B Vitamins : They are crucial for energy metabolism and red blood cell production

: They are crucial for energy metabolism and red blood cell production Zinc: It supports cell division, protein synthesis, and tissue repair

4. Hydration

Water is often overlooked but is essential for overall performance. Staying hydrated helps maintain optimal muscle function and prevents cramps. Electrolytes, like sodium and potassium, are also important, especially if you sweat heavily during workouts.

5. Antioxidants

Intense workouts can lead to oxidative stress. Consuming a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables can provide antioxidants, which help mitigate this stress and support recovery.

While protein builds muscle, weightlifters require a balance of other essential nutrients to optimise performance and recovery. A well-rounded diet that includes an adequate mix of proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals is essential. This supports not just muscle growth but also recovery, energy levels, and overall health, enabling consistent and effective training.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.