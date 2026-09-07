Malayalam superstar Mammootty turns 75, but his fitness continues to attract attention. Even at an age when maintaining muscle strength, mobility and a healthy body composition can become more challenging, the veteran actor has remained known for his disciplined approach to exercise, food and recovery. Interestingly, Mammootty's approach to eating has also influenced younger actors. Recently in an interview with Hollywood Reporter India, Tamil star Suriya revealed that his mindful approach to food was inspired by advice he received from Mammootty. "I still remember Mammootty sir's advice. I eat whatever I like, but not the portion I would like to eat. That's very important advice for me: to have a half stomach and just eat whatever I like," Suriya told. While celebrity fitness routines should not be treated as medical or nutritional prescriptions, Mammootty's reported habits highlight a few principles that can be useful for healthy ageing: portion control, a balanced diet, regular strength training and adequate sleep.

Portion Control Instead Of Completely Giving Up Favourite Foods

One of the most interesting aspects of Mammootty's reported approach to food is moderation rather than extreme restriction. The idea is simple: a person does not necessarily have to eliminate every food they enjoy, but controlling how much they eat can make a significant difference to overall calorie intake. This is also the principle Suriya says he follows after taking Mammootty's advice. Portion control can be particularly useful as people get older because energy requirements may gradually change with age and activity levels. At the same time, maintaining adequate protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals becomes important for preserving muscle and overall health. The goal, therefore, is not simply to eat less. It is to eat an appropriate amount while ensuring that the diet remains nutritionally balanced.

Clean Eating: Limiting Fried And Sugary Foods

Mammootty is also reported to follow a relatively clean eating pattern, avoiding excessive deep-fried foods, sugary items and excess oil. Reducing these foods can help limit unnecessary calories while making room for more nutrient-dense options such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, eggs, fish and lean sources of protein. This does not mean that every fried or sweet food needs to disappear from a person's diet. Rather, keeping highly processed, sugary and deep-fried foods occasional can make it easier to maintain a balanced eating pattern. For someone trying to remain lean while preserving muscle, the overall quality and quantity of food can matter more than following an unnecessarily restrictive diet.

What Does Mammootty's Reported Meal Plan Look Like?

Reports about Mammootty's diet have described meals that emphasise protein-rich foods, controlled portions and relatively light preparations. A reported breakfast includes oats gruel, egg whites, papaya and soaked almonds. This combination provides carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats and fibre. For lunch, fish curry prepared with minimal spices is reportedly paired with oats puttu instead of rice. Fish can provide high-quality protein, while oats provide carbohydrates and fibre. Dinner is described as relatively light, with wheat or oats dosas accompanied by chicken or fish curry. Mushroom soup may also be included at the end of the meal.

The broader pattern is more important than any individual food: meals appear to combine protein with controlled portions of carbohydrates while limiting excessive oil and heavy preparations. However, there is no evidence that a specific celebrity meal plan is necessary for everyone. Nutritional requirements vary according to age, body weight, activity level, medical conditions and individual goals.

Regular Gym Workouts Help Preserve Strength

Diet alone cannot explain someone's ability to remain strong and active into their 70s. Mammootty has consistently been associated with regular gym workouts and strength-focused training. Resistance exercise becomes particularly important with advancing age because muscle mass and strength naturally tend to decline over time. Maintaining muscle can help support everyday activities such as climbing stairs, getting up from a chair, carrying objects and maintaining balance. Strength training can also support bone health and physical independence when performed appropriately.

For older adults who are new to resistance exercise, however, training should be adapted to their fitness level. Proper technique, gradual progression and adequate recovery are more important than lifting extremely heavy weights.

Sleep Is Part Of The Fitness Routine

Another reported component of Mammootty's disciplined lifestyle is strict attention to sleep. Sleep is sometimes overlooked when people discuss fitness, but recovery is essential for both physical and mental health. The body uses periods of rest to recover from daily physical stress, while adequate sleep can support concentration, mood, metabolic health and exercise recovery. For someone training regularly, insufficient sleep can also make workouts feel harder and may affect performance and recovery. This is particularly relevant with age, when maintaining a consistent daily routine can become an important part of overall wellbeing.

Can Mammootty's Fitness Routine Keep You Young?

Mammootty's fitness at 75 may look "age-defying", but it is important not to interpret his routine as a way to stop ageing. Ageing is a natural biological process. What lifestyle habits can potentially influence is how well a person maintains muscle strength, cardiovascular fitness, mobility, metabolic health and independence as they get older. A combination of regular physical activity, adequate protein and other nutrients, sensible portions, good-quality food and sufficient sleep can support these goals.

Genetics, medical history and decades of lifestyle habits also play a role, meaning there is no single routine responsible for how someone looks or performs at a particular age.

What Can We Learn From Mammootty's Approach?

Perhaps the biggest lesson from Mammootty's reported lifestyle is consistency. Rather than relying on a short-term crash diet or an extreme workout routine, maintaining healthy habits over many years is more likely to support long-term fitness. Portion control can help manage overall calorie intake. Protein-rich foods can support muscle maintenance. Resistance training can help preserve strength, while adequate sleep gives the body time to recover. The exact foods and workout schedule, however, should be personalised rather than copied from a celebrity.

Mammootty turning 75 is a reminder that fitness is not only about looking young. Maintaining strength, mobility and independence becomes increasingly important with age. His reported approach combines portion control, relatively clean eating, protein-rich foods, regular gym workouts and disciplined sleep. Suriya's comments about Mammootty's advice also highlight the value of moderation: enjoying the foods you like while being mindful of how much you eat. There is no guaranteed formula for staying youthful, but consistent healthy habits can help people age with greater strength, fitness and functionality.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.