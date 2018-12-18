How Many Calories Do You Need In A Day To Stay Healthy?

You should not consume less than 1200 calories in a day

Calorie-counting is considered to be one of the most effective ways for shedding extra kilos. On an average, a woman requires around 2000 calories in a day to maintain certain weight and 1500 calories per day to lose around half a kilo a week. Males on the other hand need around 2500 calories in a day to maintain weight and 2000 calories in a day to lose around half a kg in a week. A simple way to do this is by eating healthy and nutritious food and regular exercise including both cardio and strength training.

How many calories do you need in a day for good health?

Celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says that daily recommended intake of calories is going to be different from person to person. The number of calories a person should consume in a day will depend on the level of physical activity. It is different for males, females and kids. "Someone with a lifestyle which includes more physical activity than usual will require more calories in a day to stay fit and healthy. Going on a calorie-deficit diet for weight loss is not recommended as it cannot be sustained in the long run," she says while adding that it is not recommended that a person compromises on health in the name of weight loss.

When going ahead with your daily intake of calories, your level of energy and your overall health needs to be given consideration. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, your daily calorie intake should never go below 1200. If it goes below this count, you will begin losing muscle mass and will starve of energy or fuel for doing your daily activities.

Your daily recommended calorie intake is dependent on the level of physical activity

Healthline reports that United States Department of Agriculture guidelines say children between ages 2 to 8 years need around 1,000 to 1,400 calories. Girls between 9 to 13 years of age need around 1,400 to 1,600 calories, boys of this age need 1,600 to 2,000 calories.

A woman aged between 14 to 30 with an active lifestyle would need at least 2,400 calories, a sedentary woman belonging to the same age group needs nothing more than 1,800 to 2,000 calories.

Active men aged between 14 to 30 need 2,800 to 3,200 calories while sedentary men of the same age group need 2,000 to 2,600 calories. Active men and women above 30 years need 2,000 to 3,000 calories while sedentary men and women above 30 years of age need 1,600 to 2,400 calories.

Eat a healthy and balanced diet

A healthy balanced diet is one which gives your body enough nutrients to function correctly. Majority of your daily calories should come from eating fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes and lean proteins. You should include all kinds of seasonal fruits in your diet along with dark leafy green vegetables, seasonal vegetables, beans, lentils, almonds, peas, sunflower seeds and walnuts to name a few.

Now, those who want to lose weight can do so by including more physical activity in your daily routine over and above exercising. This can be done by making small changes like walking to your walk, playing sports, doing some yoga, drinking lots of water, and focusing on calorie-burning cardio exercises in the gym. Make sure that the calories which you consume come only from healthy food sources and not from junk food or unhealthy deep fried food.

