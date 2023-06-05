Want To Make A Daily Workout Routine? Here's Everything You Need To Do

Having a workout partner keeps you motivated and accountable

Having a daily workout routine can bring endless benefits to not just physical health, but also mental wellbeing. Regular exercise helps build and maintain muscle, improves flexibility, boosts the immune system and promotes heart health. Beyond physical health, exercise has been proven to release endorphins, improving mood and reducing stress, anxiety, and depression.

Having a daily workout routine helps instill discipline and consistency. It provides structure to a daily routine and encourages individuals to prioritise their physical wellbeing. Hence, it is ideal to workout regularly. Keep reading as we share tips to help you do this.

12 Tips to help you workout daily:

1. Set a specific time for your workout

Pick a time of day that works well for you and stick to it. This could be early in the morning, midday, or in the evening. Having a consistent time each day helps you build a habit and ensure you have a dedicated space for exercise.

2. Create a workout schedule

Create a weekly schedule that outlines the specific types of workouts you plan to do each day. Not only will this help you stay accountable, but it will also help you plan ahead and make sure you have everything you need (such as equipment, gym clothes, etc.)

3. Find a workout partner

Find someone who has similar fitness goals and interests as you. Having a workout partner keeps you motivated and accountable.

4. Change up your workout routine

Doing the same workouts every day can quickly become boring or stale. Mix up your routine by trying new exercises, classes, or adding in new equipment.

5. Set realistic goals

Having goals that are too high can lead to discouragement and burnout. Set small, realistic goals for yourself that you can achieve over time.

6. Reward yourself

When you reach a goal, reward yourself with something that motivates you. This could be a new pair of workout clothes, a massage, or anything else that you see as a treat.

7. Track your progress

Keep a record of your workouts, whether it's in a journal, calendar, or app. This helps you see how far you've come and pushes you to keep going.

8. Make it a habit

The more you do something, the easier it becomes. Make working out a habit by doing it at the same time every day or by incorporating it into your daily routine.

9. Find a workout that you enjoy

If you don't enjoy your workout, it will be more difficult to stick with your routine. Find something you enjoy doing, whether it's walking, running, yoga, or weightlifting.

10. Rest and recover

Make sure you rest and recover between workouts. This includes getting enough sleep, stretching, and taking rest days.

11. Make it social

Joining a fitness class or group can add socialisation to your workout and make it more fun. This can also help you stay more consistent.

12. Stay positive

Remember that progress takes time and it's normal to have setbacks. Stay positive and focus on the progress you've made, no matter how small.

Overall, the benefits of a daily workout routine go beyond just physical health. It results in a balanced, disciplined lifestyle that ultimately improves both physical and mental wellbeing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.