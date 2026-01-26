7 Natural Health Hacks To Digest Fried Food Better

Fried foods like pakoras, puris, and bhaturas are irresistible treats. But the digestive challenges that unfold with it may cause discomfort, which needs effective solutions. The most common digestive challenges with fried food intake include bloating, acidity, and a sluggish metabolism. All of these issues can impair daily functioning and even negatively impact productivity. To effectively remedy the negative impact on the digestive system, you can turn to natural remedies, which can ease discomfort effectively. But why does fried food consumption lead to digestive issues? The answer lies in how the body processes high-fat content, enhanced oxidative stress from reused cooking oils and sedentary lifestyle habits. So, you are not alone if you are facing difficulty in digesting the plate of fried foods in front of you. Instead of feeling discomfort, try these natural health hacks to make your fried food digestion a little easier.

7 Natural Health Hacks To Digest Fried Foods Better

1. Ajwain Or Carom Seeds

Consuming ajwain seeds after a meal is a known natural remedy to reduce gas and indigestion that may be caused by fried food consumption. This is not only a traditional remedy but is also rooted in science, as studies like the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences and the Journal of Ethnopharmacology indicate that carom seeds are a known carminative (calm the digestive system). Additionally, they also help in reducing gas, flatulence, bloating and indigestion. Here are some practical tips to consume carom seeds to digest fried foods better:

When you are preparing the dough for the puri or kachori, you can sprinkle a couple of ajwain seeds in it. This is a cooking hack that can give the digestive system a helping hand, as these fried foods are consumed in large quantities.

Keep a small cup of carom seed water ready to drink after your fried food meal to give you an instant digestive boost. Make sure to keep a time difference of half an hour before drinking it, for maximum effect.

Eat a small teaspoon of ajwain seeds after a fried food meal helps the digestive system function better.

2. Drink Ginger Tea

Ginger tea is a hydrating drink that can enhance digestion when consumed in moderation. Instead of waiting after having had fried food for a meal, drinking ginger tea first thing in the morning can prepare your stomach to deal with what comes later in a much better way. Various Indian and global research studies highlight ginger's role in stimulating digestive enzymes and reducing gastrointestinal discomfort. The Indian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology and Nutrients specifically indicates that drinking ginger tea prepared from fresh ginger can stimulate digestive enzymes, which are responsible for effective digestion. While preparing, it seems fairly easy; here are some ways to drink it to digest fried foods better:

There are various forms of ginger tea readily available, so for the most effective form, opt for a small piece of raw ginger and water.

Ginger tea that is prepared from a packet has a small quantity of dehydrated ginger, which has a varying absorption quality when consumed.

Drinking ginger tea first thing in the morning is best for healthy individuals, but only consuming approximately half a cup is advisable to avoid side effects.

3. Consume Probiotic Foods

The digestive system is a delicate ecosystem that needs a supply of probiotics to balance it. When fried food is consumed, probiotics like curd and buttermilk can help balance gut microbiota. According to Frontiers in Microbiology, probiotics restore gut balance disrupted by high-fat diets, improving digestion and metabolic health. Not only can actively consuming probiotics help digest fried foods better, but it can also put less stress on the digestive system as a whole. Here are some practical tips for eating probiotic foods to digest fried foods better:

Drinking a fermented milk beverage alongside a plate of fried foods can lead to better digestion. Only drink the advisable quantity, as drinking too much can lead to side effects.

Consuming a small bowl of curd beside fried foods can supply your gut with healthy bacteria.

4. Drink Lemon Water

The morning health drink, like lemon water, can effectively aid in bile secretion. This is why it is recommended to digest fried foods in a better way. According to the Journal of Food Science and Technology, lemon water is a hydrating drink that provides antioxidants like vitamin C, which has a proven role in improving overall digestive health and reducing post-meal discomfort. Here is how you should drink lemon water if you are otherwise healthy, before or alongside consuming a plate of fried foods:

Take a small lemon, slice it, and juice it in water.

The exact ratio of lemon juice to water will depend on how many fried foods are on the plate.

Normally, about 6-7 squeezes of lemon juice in a small cup of water can be safely consumed.

These values are approximate; for the exact dose, heed caution and consume only half a cup of lemon water if your fried food plate is medium-sized and you have otherwise normal digestive function.

5. Water With Black Salt

Black salt, or kala namak, is a traditional Indian remedy that supports electrolyte balance and digestion. When you consume fried food, the digestive system slows down as the food is high in fat and oily. To aid with this struggle, consuming half a cup of water with a sprinkle of black salt could prove fruitful. As per the Current Research in Complementary and Alternative Medicine, black salt plays an active role in digestion and metabolism, though it is not specifically tested for fried food digestion.

6. Fibre-Rich Accompaniments

If you are planning to consume fried foods and want to give your digestive system a helping hand, then consuming them beside salads or chutneys may be best. This is because chutneys contain spices, herbs, and fibre that stimulate digestive enzymes and reduce bloating. While the research on it is limited, it is normally considered healthy to consume chutneys made from fresh ingredients like mint, coriander, tamarind, ginger and garlic for a digestive boost. Here is how you can increase your fibre-rich accompaniments for better digestion of fried foods:

Grind together seasonally available ingredients like mint, coriander, lemon juice, ginger and garlic to prepare a chutney that can last for 2 weeks in the fridge.

Other variants of chutneys, like tamarind and dates, curd-based chutneys and many more combinations, can help in digesting fried foods.

In order to keep these chutneys handy, it is advisable to prepare them in advance, as fried foods also need a fibre-rich accompaniment.

7. Avoiding Late-Night Fried Meals

This hack is necessary, as you need to give your digestive system a break whenever it gets late-night cravings. The body's natural rhythm goes into sleep mode and slows down close to nighttime, which is why late-night cravings should be on the healthy side, as going for fried food instead could disrupt your sleep. Here are some practical tips to avoid late-night fried meals:

Keep seasonal fruits handy for any sudden late-night fried cravings in the fridge.

Make sure you have an easy-to-prepare salad or veg stir-fry in the fridge or any vegetable leftovers to snack on.

Risks To Keep In Mind

Fried foods need to be consumed cautiously, but it is also important not to practise a restrictive diet excessively. In order to establish a healthy relationship with food, even fried foods, it is important to know the risks and keep your intake at a moderate level:

Excess fried food intake is linked to obesity, so moderating intake is essential for long-term health.

Eating high-fats foods that are fried for a long time can lead to flunctuations in blood sugar levels, leading to diabetes.

Heart disease risk as high-fat fried foods lead to an increase in cholestrol levels and elevate other heart health risk factors.

Natural hacks can ease digestion, but moderation is key, as everyone can have different eating habits. It is important to consume mostly quality fried foods that are prepared in fresh cooking oils and moderate intake to avoid the long-term risk factors associated with them.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.