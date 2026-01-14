In today's fast-paced lifestyle, people are just living through the same routine day after day. This modern living that is marked by poor sleep, high stress, irregular diet, and reduced physical activity can significantly disrupt a normal mood. Thus, there is an increased risk of anxiety, depression, emotional instability, and a general sense of dissatisfaction with daily life. Multiple peer-reviewed studies confirm that lifestyle factors like sleep quality, exercise, and nutrition directly shape psychological well-being. Not only do these factors lead to a rise in non-communicable diseases, but they also raise the probability of developing mood disorders. This is why people need simple mood regulation hacks to make a big difference in how they feel.

6 Health Hacks To Regulate Mood Throughout The Day

1. Morning Hacks

Your mornings should be scientifically balanced to ensure a productive day throughout. The perfect morning should start in silence by waking up when the morning sunlight hits the bed, as natural light exposure is necessary. A new Lancet study says that sleeping a couple of minutes after waking up in the morning can extend your lifespan. After a normal wake-up routine, drinking water as the first thing provides the body with mindful hydration. Here are a few healthy morning habits:

Drinking a glass of room-temperature water or lukewarm water, depending on the season.

A cup of morning herbal tea can ensure a calming and relaxing start to the day.

Taking a brisk walk or practising basic stretches in the morning can wake up the body and provide it with energy.

Studies suggest that taking a brisk walk can boost the secretion of the feel-good hormone in the brain, known as endorphins.

2. Nutrition Hacks

After waking up in natural light and having had a brief physical activity period, the most important meal of the day should get all your attention. The morning breakfast should be balanced with a high-protein and complex carbohydrate portion. This combination can recharge the body and mind to tackle the day with vigour. After breakfast, lunchtime demands a hearty carbohydrate and fibre content to regulate the gut and its mood. Moving over to the last meal of the day, dinner needs to have an altogether different approach; eat as lightly as possible to make the digestive system work the least. To take a science-backed approach to how food should be eaten during mealtime, here are some practical tips to follow:

Mood-boosting foods such as nuts, seeds, berries, and dark chocolate can provide a great start to the day.

Eating a hearty lunch that maintains energy levels until the evening is beneficial for mood regulation.

Consuming a light dinner to give your digestive system a break close to bedtime, can ensure better mood after waking up.

3. Midday Hacks

Midday is when people suffer from an afternoon slump, so people need to practise certain midday hacks to tackle their mood swings. Practising two-minute breathing exercises anywhere during the afternoon can help calm the nervous system and regulate mood as a result. Here are some ways to release tension and achieve internal calmness:

Simple desk stretches to release muscle tension can give your body a chance to loosen up.

Swap processed foods for healthy snacking options can offer the body sustained energy levels.

4. Evening Hacks

As everyone becomes hyperdependent on digital screen usage, doing a digital detox becomes a necessity to reduce overstimulation. Studies have indicated that individuals who spend a majority of their time in front of a screen need to practise brief periods of complete detachment. The correlation between digital screen usage and mood is well-documented, as the brain's hormones tend to go into hyperdrive due to excessive blue light exposure. There are various ways to have a quiet evening, such as:

Keeping all screens aside while eating evening snacks or while eating dinner

Opting for light dinner choices so that the digestive system can easily switch to rest mode.

Taking stock of your day by gratitude journaling can help people process the day effectively.

Studies show that writing with a pen or pencil on paper can boost how the brain processes the day's events.

5. Night Hacks

Having a peaceful nighttime is vital for achieving a restful and restorative brain the next day. The ideal night should be quiet, comfortable, and temperature-regulated so individuals can fall asleep quickly. The mood is hyperdependent on how deep and restful your sleep cycle has been. To get the ideal nighttime routine, you can practise the following:

Make sure the sleeping environment is clean, comfortable, and dark to induce falling asleep quickly.

Drinking a calming drink like chamomile tea ot turmeric milk can help ensure better sleep.

6. Practice Micro-Mindfulness

This practice involves using small habits daily and consistently, which can promote a mood boost. Micro-mindfulness refers to the concept of taking very short breaks, just a few minutes or even seconds, to focus your mind and calm yourself. These mini pauses during the day can help regain focus and control, and expand deep attention span. Here is how you can practise micro-mindfulness:

Take 2 to 3 minutes to focus on breathing or look at a sensory detail like sound or touch. This activity can help calm the nervous system and lower stress hormone levels.

Consistent practice can build emotional resilience by training the brain to pause before reacting.

The natural ways to effectively regulate mood can include following time-based hacks to tackle each part of the day. These hacks, when combined with eating right on time and achieving a proper nutritional balance, can lead to a well-regulated mood. The third and perhaps the most important aspect of mood regulation is exercising regularly. Through small daily hacks and consistency, and seeking professional guidance if needed, people can achieve a regulated mood.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.