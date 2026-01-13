As the seasons shift and the vibrant blue skies of autumn give way to the grey, smog-filled days of winter, many individuals notice a significant dip in their emotional well-being. This phenomenon is often more than just a temporary case of the 'winter blues' or summer depression. As per the Lancet Journal, about 45.7 million people suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) in India, a disorder that is labelled as seasonal depression. According to various studies, about 5 to 7% of the Indian population suffers from it, which has turned it into a growing public health concern that often goes undiagnosed. The condition has certain signs that are vital for people to understand to seek timely help and regain a sense of control over how they are feeling.

6 Signs And Symptoms Of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

1. Persistent Low Mood

The prolonged feeling of experiencing low mood can manifest in people who are experiencing SAD. This low mood can accompany feelings of sadness, hopelessness, or anxiety recurring seasonally. The most commonly used terms that describe people undergoing this mental health condition are 'winter blues' or 'summer depression'. Even though a low mood may be linked to hunger or insufficient nutrient absorption in the body, certain mental health conditions, like SAD, can lead to experiencing a low mood persistently; only a medical professional can make this distinction.

2. Loss Of Interest In Activities

This is a peculiar feeling that can only be felt internally, and it is a byproduct of SAD. If you are losing interest in activities that you normally enjoy, then it may be a sign that you have a seasonal disorder. Other signs may include being socially withdrawn or a general lack of motivation. This sign is a leading cause of a decline in productivity and being disinterested in relationships with friends and family that may occur as a result.

3. Changes In Sleep Patterns

The seasonal changes in sleep patterns can differ depending on the change in temperature that fluctuates seasonally. This is normal, as the body's core temperature falls into sleep mode when it is slightly colder. Here is how this mental health condition can cause different symptoms based on the season:

Winter-pattern SAD : If you are consistently oversleeping or having difficulty waking up in the mornings or after a nap.

: If you are consistently oversleeping or having difficulty waking up in the mornings or after a nap. Summer-pattern SAD: Unable to fall asleep, also known as insomnia, and being restless all night.

4. Appetite And Weight Changes

SAD can also lead to changes in appetite and cause weight fluctuations, as what we eat can lead to weight gain or weight loss. In different seasons, people can experience:

Winter-pattern SAD : Persistently overeating, especially getting carb cravings constantly.

: Persistently overeating, especially getting carb cravings constantly. Summer-pattern SAD: If you are not feeling hungry due to the heat, and are experiencing weight loss due to it.

5. Fatigue And Low Energy

When your energy levels hit a record low, despite eating well-timed, nutritious meals, then the mind may be experiencing SAD. The state of constant tiredness that can also be a result of an overworked body and mind, despite getting adequate rest, may be a sign of SAD. Another possible explanation for experiencing fatigue and low energy levels could be reduced sunlight exposure, and when the body's internal clock faces a disruption.

6. Irritability And Difficulty Concentrating

The state of being constantly irritated at people while performing daily tasks or having difficulty maintaining focus may be a sign of SAD. Other signs include experiencing heightened frustration, poor focus, and memory lapses. A worrying byproduct of this mental health condition is that it can mimic or worsen depression and anxiety symptoms.

Diagnosis And Treatment Of SAD

The diagnosis and treatment of SAD depend on the individual and the range of symptoms being experienced. Only medical professionals can diagnose or treat SAD through individualised treatment available on the market.

Some possible treatment options include:

Light therapy, whose duration and timing vary based on severity of the condition.

Monitored and controlled exercise depending on people's body capacity.

Counselling as an evidence-based intervention and its effect only depend on the quality and expertise of the counsellor.

SAD may present differently in people depending on seasonal changes. As the season fluctuates along with the day-to-day weather conditions, the mental health condition manifestations also vary. Fortunately, SAD is a treatable mental health condition, and you can seek professional help if symptoms persist.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.