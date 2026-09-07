Punjab has reported its first suspected H1N1 death at a civil hospital when a 85-year-old man from Jalandhar tested positive for the virus. The number of confirmed H1N1 cases in the state has now crossed 200, reaching 220 this year. The development comes as health experts warn people against dismissing H1N1 as "just the flu". While influenza can begin with symptoms similar to a routine seasonal infection, some patients can develop serious complications, particularly when the infection starts affecting the lower respiratory tract. H1N1 can initially cause symptoms that are difficult to distinguish from other forms of seasonal influenza. These may include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache and profound fatigue.

Why H1N1 Should Not Be Treated Like A Routine Flu

According to Dr Arjun Khanna, HOD, Pulmonology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, the more dangerous assumption is to wait at home because the illness appears to be an ordinary flu. "The dangerous assumption with H1N1 is: 'It's just the flu, I'll wait another day.' That delay could matter in a compromised patient," he says. While fever is an expected symptom, doctors are particularly concerned when a person's breathing starts to change.

Change In Breathing Is A Major Red Flag

One of the most important warning signs is new or worsening breathlessness. H1N1 can sometimes progress from an upper respiratory infection to a lower respiratory tract infection, potentially leading to complications such as pneumonia. Dr Khanna says the red flag is not simply the presence of fever, but a change in breathing. People should seek medical assessment if they develop new or worsening breathlessness, chest pain or a noticeable fall in oxygen saturation. Other warning signs include:

Persistent high fever Unusual drowsiness or confusion Bluish lips Sudden worsening of symptoms Symptoms returning after an initial improvement

These signs can indicate that the illness is becoming more serious and should not be managed through self-medication alone.

Why Can Someone Worsen After Initially Improving?

A person with influenza may begin to feel better before developing new or worsening symptoms. However, a sudden decline after initial improvement should not be ignored. According to Dr Khanna, this pattern can sometimes indicate complications such as pneumonia. The infection may have begun affecting the lower respiratory tract, or another complication may have developed. This is why recovery should be judged by the overall trajectory of symptoms rather than simply by whether the fever has temporarily settled.

Who Is At Higher Risk Of Severe H1N1?

Although healthy people can also develop complications, certain groups are more vulnerable to severe influenza. These include:

Older adults

Young children

Pregnant women

People with asthma or COPD

People with diabetes

Those with heart disease

People with obesity

Individuals with weakened immunity

People in these groups should seek medical advice early if they develop influenza-like symptoms rather than waiting until symptoms become severe. For high-risk individuals, early assessment can help doctors determine whether antiviral treatment or closer monitoring is needed.

Do Antibiotics Treat H1N1?

H1N1 is caused by an influenza virus, and antibiotics do not kill viruses. Antibiotics may be prescribed if a doctor identifies a bacterial infection occurring alongside influenza, but they should not be taken routinely or without a prescription. Taking antibiotics unnecessarily can expose people to side effects without treating the underlying viral infection.

Why Is Early Antiviral Treatment Important?

Antiviral medicines may be recommended for certain people with influenza, particularly those who are at higher risk of complications or have severe or progressive illness. Treatment decisions depend on factors such as the severity of symptoms, risk factors, duration of illness and clinical assessment. Early initiation of antiviral treatment is generally most beneficial in suitable patients. However, people with severe or progressive disease may still require assessment even when they present later. Self-starting medicines without medical advice is not recommended.

Punjab's Rising H1N1 Cases: Vigilance, Not Panic

With confirmed H1N1 cases in Punjab reaching 220 and a suspected death reported, the situation calls for awareness rather than panic. Most people with influenza recover, but the key is recognising when an illness is no longer following a typical recovery pattern.

"Surpassing 200 cases is a call for vigilance, not panic. Most people recover, but the mistake is to treat every case of the flu as harmless," says Dr Khanna. People should continue following basic respiratory hygiene, avoid close contact with others when unwell and stay home while experiencing fever or significant flu symptoms.

When Should You Seek Urgent Medical Care?

Do not wait at home if H1N1 symptoms are accompanied by significant breathing difficulty, chest pain, falling oxygen saturation, confusion, bluish lips or severe weakness. A sudden deterioration after initial improvement also warrants prompt medical evaluation. Dr Khanna sums up the key warning sign: "If your breathing changes, the illness has changed and that is when waiting at home can become dangerous." Punjab crossing 200 confirmed H1N1 cases, along with the first suspected death of the season, highlights why influenza should not always be treated as a harmless seasonal infection.

The early symptoms may look like an ordinary flu, but worsening breathlessness, chest pain, falling oxygen levels, confusion, bluish lips, persistent high fever or a sudden decline after initial improvement can signal complications. Most people recover from influenza, but recognising these warning signs early can make a crucial difference, particularly for older adults, pregnant women, children and people living with chronic health conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.