Obesity is a chronic disease. That recognition is now reshaping medicine, policy and public conversation across India. Earlier this month, the Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Society of India and the Endocrine Society of India came together for the first time to publish a joint consensus on how obesity should be diagnosed and treated in this country. Seventy eight experts and fifty five recommendations later, the message is simple. Obesity is not simply a matter of discipline or willpower.

This shift is overdue. Patients frequently walk into clinics apologising for their weight before any question has even been asked, assuming the cause lies in personal failure. In many cases, the underlying cause lies elsewhere, including problems with the thyroid, insulin resistance, or both.

The Thyroid, Pancreas and the Gut

The thyroid, the pancreas and the gut are closely linked, so a problem in one of these systems can affect the others. An underactive thyroid can slow metabolism, and weight may increase even when there has been no change in diet. Abdominal fat can make insulin work less efficiently and may be an early step towards type 2 diabetes. Diabetics carry a higher risk of thyroid trouble than people without diabetes, and an undiagnosed thyroid issue can undo blood sugar control that otherwise looks well managed. Women with PCOS almost always carry some degree of insulin resistance alongside the weight gain, not separate from it.

This is why unexplained weight change calls for a combined check, not a single test. Looking at only one system can mean that problems elsewhere are missed.

Eat Less, Move More Was Never Good Enough

For years, that was the standard advice, but it was often not enough. The new joint consensus from OSSI and ESI pushes back on it formally, calling for care free of stigma and built around the actual health needs of each person rather than a blanke t instruction to try harder. It also calls for change beyond the clinic, from clearer food labels to healthier school environments, the groundwork required to prevent obesity rather than simply respond to it.

The stakes are higher in India than in many other countries. South Asians tend to develop metabolic complications, including diabetes and heart disease, at lower body weights than Western populations. Someone considered only slightly overweight by standards used elsewhere may already have significant metabolic risk in India.

GLP-1 Medicines and Real Rules

GLP-1 therapies have seen major changes in India this year. The original branded semaglutide lost patent protection on 20 March 2026, and within days, generic versions had already reached the market, priced at a fraction of what patients were paying before. A treatment that was previously out of reach for many patients is now more affordable to a much wider population, which has important implications for access to care.

However, wider access also brings risks. India's health ministry and drug regulator have already had to step up surveillance on unauthorised GLP-1 sales, after flagging concerns that people were buying these drugs through pharmacies, wellness clinics and online platforms without a proper prescription or any real medical supervision.

When used appropriately, GLP-1 medicines can be effective. They bring meaningful weight loss when combined with real changes in diet and activity, not instead of them. For people with type 2 diabetes, blood sugar control tends to get better as well, and there is early evidence suggesting lower cardiovascular risk in some patients. These medicines should not, however, be viewed as a shortcut or as a substitute for a proper diagnosis. If a patient starts a GLP-1 medicine while an underlying thyroid problem remains undiagnosed and untreated, the response to treatment may not be as expected. The underlying problem needs to be identified as well.

What This Means for Patients

Unexplained weight gain, persistent fatigue, and blood sugar that remains difficult to control should be assessed together rather than in isolation. A thyroid check alongside a blood sugar test is a reasonable starting point when something feels off. Needing treatment for obesity does not necessarily mean that lifestyle efforts have failed; in some cases, an underlying hormonal factor may not have been assessed. Anyone considering a GLP-1 medicine should insist on a full consultation and proper screening first, not a same day prescription from a website.

Indian medicine is increasingly recognising what patients have been experiencing for years. These conditions can occur together, and considering them together can lead to more appropriate and effective treatment.

(Dr. Deep Hathi is a Consultant Endocrinologist and GLP-1 Expert at MetaGO, specialising in diabetes, thyroid disorders, obesity and metabolic health)

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