A 58-year-old Indian man died aboard a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney after suffering a medical emergency. According to reports, the passenger reportedly experienced an in-flight asthma attack during the eight-hour flight. Flight crew members and fellow passengers attempted to provide first aid, but the man could not be revived and later died. The flight landed at Sydney Airport at around 7:43 PM local time.

New South Wales Police said officers were called to the international terminal at approximately 5:50 PM after receiving information that a passenger had become unwell on a flight arriving from Kuala Lumpur. Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious and that no further police action was anticipated.

How Does An Asthma Attack Become An Emergency

An asthma attack happens when the airways become inflamed and narrowed, making it difficult for air to move in and out of the lungs. Symptoms can include worsening breathlessness, wheezing, coughing and chest tightness. During a severe attack, a person may struggle to speak or walk normally because of difficulty breathing.

Being on an aircraft can make any breathing emergency concerning because immediate hospital care is not available. However, passengers should not wait for symptoms to become severe before seeking help. Anyone who develops sudden breathing difficulty during a flight should alert the cabin crew immediately.

What To Do If During An Asthma Attack Mid-Air

1. Tell the cabin crew immediately

Press the call button and clearly tell a crew member that you are having an asthma attack or are struggling to breathe. Do not try to manage severe symptoms silently. Cabin crew can activate the aircraft's medical emergency procedures and seek assistance.

2. Sit upright and try to stay calm

Sit upright in a comfortable position rather than lying down. Anxiety can make the breathlessness feel worse, so try to remain as calm as possible while waiting for help.

3. Use your prescribed reliever inhaler

If you have been prescribed a reliever inhaler, use it according to your asthma action plan. For people using a blue reliever inhaler, NHS guidance advises one puff every 30 to 60 seconds, up to 10 puffs, during an attack. Different inhalers have different instructions, so follow your doctor's plan rather than assuming every inhaler should be used in the same way.

4. Do not wait if the inhaler is not helping

An asthma attack that is getting worse, or one that is not improving after the recommended reliever dose, needs emergency medical attention. The same applies if a person does not have their inhaler. On a flight, inform the crew immediately so they can arrange the appropriate emergency response and communicate with medical personnel on the ground.

5. If helping another passenger, stay with them

Help the person sit upright and remain calm. If they have their own reliever inhaler, assist them in using it according to their action plan. Alert the cabin crew rather than attempting unfamiliar medical treatment yourself.

6. Keep asthma medicines accessible while travelling

People with asthma should keep their reliever inhaler in their hand luggage or an easily accessible place, rather than packed away where it cannot be reached quickly. It is also important to carry an up-to-date asthma action plan and make sure the inhaler is not expired.

This incident involving the passenger on the flight highlights why people with asthma should prepare for emergencies before travelling. An asthma attack can worsen quickly, and recognising symptoms early, using medication correctly and informing cabin crew without delay can be beneficial.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.