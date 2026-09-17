Indian Man Dies On Malaysia Airlines Flight To Sydney After 'Asthma Attack'

A 58-year-old Indian man has died aboard a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney. The man, who is yet to be identified, died after experiencing an in-flight 'medical episode' during the eight-hour flight, People Magazine reported, citing police.

He suffered an asthma attack during the flight and later died, according to a Daily Mail report.

The New South Wales Police told People in a statement that officers were dispatched to the international terminal of Sydney Airport on September 16 at around 5:50 pm (local time) after receiving a report that a passenger was unwell on a flight from Kuala Lumpur.

Authorities said the flight crew and fellow passengers tried to provide first aid to the man, but he died later.

The police said they are not treating the Indian man's death as suspicious and that no further police action is anticipated.

Malaysia Airlines and Sydney Airport are yet to release a statement on the matter.

Further details in the case are awaited.