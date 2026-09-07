186 On Board, Plane With Engine Issue Makes Emergency Landing In Chennai

A Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah made an emergency landing at Chennai airport on Monday evening after reporting a technical issue involving Engine No. 2.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH156, operated by an Airbus A330-200 registered as 9M-MTY, was carrying 186 people when a full emergency was declared at Chennai airport at 4.07 pm IST.

The aircraft was scheduled to arrive at 4.40 pm and landed at 4.44 pm. It was assigned Bay 45, with emergency response arrangements activated at the airport.

According to an official statement from Chennai airport, the aircraft diverted to Chennai after Engine No. 2 failed.

A senior Chennai airport official told NDTV, “It was a smooth landing. All passengers are safe.”

The airport said the aircraft and the technical issue were being assessed by the airline and relevant technical teams.

There were no reports of injuries among the 186 people on board.

Further details on the nature of the engine problem and arrangements for the passengers' onward journey are awaited.