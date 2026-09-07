<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Love Gill And Rhiya Ahir's Fans <i>Ka Faisla</i> Turns Fierce

Bigg Boss 20 created drama even before the season got underway. In a special twist, viewers were given the power to decide which contestant will get a permanent place inside the house.

Punjabi actor Love Gill and social media influencer Rhiya Ahir locked horns in a special segment called Fans Ka Faisla, leaving the final choice to the audience.

The competition got intense when the two contestants got into a heated argument while waiting for the results.

The fun banter between Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir began when Salman Khan said that the two women had mutual respect for each other.

This led to Riya saying, “You said one thing for me. I would like to correct you, that ‘if you have the guts to stop the bus then...' That was not a bus, that was van.”

Love simply replied, “Acha. I was thinking if the driver had not stopped, then maybe she would not be here today.” Riya said, “The purpose of my life would have been fulfilled then.”

Love Gill said, “I think your work is outside, here, everyone can fight for their own rights.” Riya Ahir replied, “When we talk about individuality, then how can you stay behind?” Love added, “Absolutely, a girl can disrespect another girl, but everyone can speak up for their rights.”

Riya then claimed, “I love how she uses the words respect, individuality, perspective. In every interview, whenever she talks about individuality, she always takes the name of Shehnaz Gill, sometimes Shehbaaz Gill, sometimes Shubhman Gill. I am not a person who will ride on someone's back to show her individuality. I have done theatre for 13 years.” Love said, “I have never seen your work.”

Salman Khan then stepped in and announced the result of the public vote. Love Gill received the majority of the audience's votes and earned a permanent place in the Bigg Boss 20 house and the chance to compete in the season.

For Rhiya Ahir, who had earlier gained attention on social media after going viral during the CJP protest, the journey ended before she could enter the house as an official contestant.