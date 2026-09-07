'<i>Inka Knockout Bohot Bhaari Padta Hai</i>': Priyanka Chopra Warns <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Contestants About Mary Kom

The much-awaited Bigg Boss 20 premiered on Sunday, September 6. Among the contestants was five-time World Champion boxer Mary Kom.

What's Happening

Ahead of her entry, Mary received a special video message from actor Priyanka Chopra, who portrayed her in the 2014 biographical film Mary Kom.

The actor wished the boxer all the best as she began her reality television journey and encouraged her to remain true to herself.

Priyanka also issued a playful warning to the other contestants, referring to Mary's reputation as a formidable boxer.

She said, "Inka knockout na bohot bhaari padta hai. Mary aap bas jaisi hai vaisi rahiye. Khule dil se kheliye. I'm so looking forward to your journey. Bohot Bohot sara pyaar."

Background

The two have shared a bond since their association with Mary Kom, which was directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Released in 2014, the film chronicled the boxer's life and career and went on to win the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award at the 62nd National Film Awards.

Bigg Boss 20 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors at 10:30 pm.

The current season features contestants including Aasif Khan, Kanika Mann, ScoutOp (Tanmay Singh), Amrapali Dubey, Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA, Qazi Touqeer, Arishfa Khan, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi and Gullu (Kushal Tanwar), among others.