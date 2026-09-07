'I Respect Your Feelings': Diljit Dosanjh Politely Corrects Fan For Pairing '<i>Ik Onkar</i>' With His Name

Diljit Dosanjh is taking his music to fans across the globe. The singer recently performed in Italy, where he entertained the crowd with his popular tracks and high-energy stage presence. In the middle of celebrations, a brief interaction with a fan caught attention for a different reason. Diljit politely corrected the fan after noticing that his name had been paired with ‘Ik Onkar' on a T-shirt.

During the concert, Diljit Dosanjh invited an international fan and his female companion on stage. The fan arrived wearing a customised white T-shirt featuring ‘Ik Onkar' alongside the singer's name. When Diljit noticed the design, he touched the T-shirt and gently explained why he felt the two should not be placed together. Speaking in English, he said, “This is God… This is very special… and my name together, no, no.”

Diljit appeared to understand that the fan had no disrespectful intentions. He immediately turned towards the audience and defended him while speaking in Punjabi. “I respect your feelings. Inhe pata nahi, maaf kar do please (He didn't know, please forgive him). But I respect you… Ek Onkar, mere walon saare ek ne (To me, everyone is one),” he told the crowd.

The singer made sure the fan did not feel awkward about the misunderstanding. He warmly welcomed both guests, thanked them for being part of the concert and gifted them a special box. Before the duo left the stage, the singer also shared a warm hug with them and personally saw them off.

The international fan later addressed the incident in the comments section of an Instagram video from the concert. He apologised for the mistake and clarified his intentions after Diljit's response to the T-shirt design.

“It was an unexpected and surreal moment. I didn't realize Diljit's name was so close to the ੴ symbol when making the shirt. I didn't mean any harm, actually ੴ means a lot to me since I've regularly visited the Gurudwara. My apologies for any trouble I created…,” he wrote.

Diljit Dosanjh will next perform in Amsterdam on September 7. From there, the singer will take his tour across the UK with performances in London, Birmingham and Manchester later this month.

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