Days After Trisha Row, Vijay's Father Shares Proud Moment As He Takes Stand Against Remarks On Women

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay's father, SA Chandrasekhar, recently shared a proud moment with his son. The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to post two pictures, one featuring him with Vijay and another showing the star posing with both his parents.

Sharing the photos, SA Chandrasekhar spoke about meeting his son in his role as Chief Minister. He said he was proud of the way Vijay was handling the responsibilities that came with the position.

"Meeting the Chief Minister-who handles the immense pressures upon him with such ease-was a moment that filled me with pride as a father," he wrote.

The post soon caught the attention of Vijay's fans, who filled the comments with messages for the actor-turned-politician. One user praised Vijay and his parents, writing, "Our CM is bold like his father and kind like his mother."

"Will Not Tolerate Abusive Language Against Women": Vijay

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has a request: do not make defamatory remarks against women.

Underscoring that "women are the main reason" behind his political victory in Tamil Nadu, the actor-turned-politician said that political criticism was legitimate but warned that derogatory comments against women would not be tolerated.

"Before concluding my speech, with regard to law and order, speech is a personal right for everyone. But how does one use freedom of expression, we have to think about it. My request is for political reasons one should not degrade people, women and others. This is my common request. I say this because in recent times in Tamil Nadu, there is a river of obscenity and river of malice. People are watching whoever speaks about women in a defamatory way, in double and triple meaning. We have the same women as a mother and sister at home. If would be better if you keep this in mind and speak properly. I request people not to make defamatory remarks against women," Vijay, speaking in the Assembly, said.

"Personally, it is people who made me what I am, be it in my earlier position (as a star) or in my present position (as Chief Minister)and our women at homes have played a key role. Law will take its course on any obscenity on women," Vijay, the first-time Chief Minister, said, adding, law would act against anyone making obscene or defamatory remarks about women.

Vijay's caution comes days after Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin's alleged tacit derogatory remarks on actor Trisha.

About The Controversy

During an August 2026 Cauvery protest rally in Thanjavur, crowds chanted actor Trisha's name while DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was speaking.

Udhayanidhi paused and made a double-meaning remark that critics and the ruling TVK party widely condemned as an obscene, misogynistic reference directed at Trisha, who is a close friend of Chief Minister Vijay.

Following a complaint by the TVK women's wing, Udhayanidhi was briefly arrested and later released on bail, denying any intent to insult women and calling the case politically motivated.

ALSO READ: A Month After Her Viral Birthday Wish For Vijay, Trisha Writes Cryptic Note About Being "Unbothered"