Ranveer Singh's Rugged Look From <i>Pralay</i> Sets Goes Viral On X, Fans Predict 'Box Office Mayhem'

Ranveer Singh's fans have already seen him in a rugged avatar in Dhurandhar, and now they are curious to know what the actor is bringing to his next film, Pralay. Directed by Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the film is currently being shot. While the makers have not revealed much about the project yet, a few pictures and videos from the sets have surfaced online.

In one of the videos, Ranveer can be seen walking with a group of actors while carrying a child on his back. Some pictures from the sets also show him with a beard and long hair. His look has naturally reminded fans of his character from Dhurandhar.

The glimpses have already got fans excited about the project. Sharing the video, one user wrote, "This doesn't look like a normal Bollywood project anymore... #Pralay is shaping up to be a MONSTER! Ranveer Singh + zombie apocalypse + world-class production = BOX OFFICE MAYHEM!"

Another fan wrote, "Tabaahi loading."

About The Film

Ranveer Singh began shooting for Pralay in August. The film is being jointly produced by Birla Studios, True Story Films and Maa Kasam Films.

The film puts Ranveer at the centre of a survival story set in Mumbai. While details about the plot are being kept under wraps, Pralay is built around an end-of-the-world crisis and the fight to stay alive as things begin to fall apart.

Ranveer, who is also one of the producers, takes on the lead role in the film. The project also brings together Ranveer and Lokah breakout star Kalyani Priyadarshan.

For Pralay, the makers have chosen to shoot at live locations across Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, both of which emerged as major box office successes.

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