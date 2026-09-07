'I Had To Lie Down For Two Days': Saif Ali Khan On <i>Haiwaan</i> Action Scene

Saif Ali Khan is set to appear in a role unlike his earlier action avatars. In Haiwaan, the actor plays a visually impaired character, but that does not mean the film will have fewer action scenes.

Saif has revealed that his character knows martial arts and is involved in a tough fight sequence. The actor said the scene shows his character being beaten and tortured before he finally fights back.

What makes the sequence more interesting is that it was filmed without body doubles, CGI or camera tricks. Stunt master Silva designed the fight with broken glass and a very raw style. Saif said the shoot was so tiring that he had to rest for two days once the shooting was concluded. He admitted that the scene was physically demanding but also said he enjoyed performing it.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Saif Ali Khan explained, “It's a scene with a great build-up because the characters torture and bash up my character, kicking and slapping him. As an audience, you want him to retaliate, which he eventually does. I thought I was alright but I was exhausted because that is how intense the action scene was. It wasn't CGI or harness-backed action scenes; the fight scene is just raw. It was really lots of fun to perform.”

“Silva really choreographed that fight, and there were no special effects added to it, there were no duplicates. There's very little fakery in these scenes. The room has broken glass everywhere. It was very raw and kind of violent, and it was utterly exhausting because after that I had to lie down for two days.”

Surprisingly, the team did not arrange any special training or workshops for Haiwaan. Saif Ali Khan rehearsed the action scenes with Silva before filming. He recalled that the shoot left broken glass from photo frames and damaged cupboards scattered across the floor. Although the cast avoided serious injuries, some small cuts and bruises were part of the difficult scene.

The actor believes the action works well because it fits the story. His character is treated poorly, so viewers are expected to want him to fight back. The actor also praised Silva for planning and handling the sequence with ease.

The film brings him together with director Priyadarshan for the first time. The film also marks Saif's reunion with Akshay Kumar after 18 years.

Haiwaan, set to release on September 11, also stars Boman Irani, Sayami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

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