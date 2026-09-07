'Nothing Happened On Prabhas's Film Set': Actor Rajesh Sharma To NDTV What Actually Caused His Illness

Actor Rajesh Sharma, who had fallen critically ill in July, dismissed reports of an insect bite on Prabhas's film set at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, during an exclusive chat with NDTV. The actor, who will be next seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, said he had had a skin problem in his right leg for a long time.

The situation worsened as his diabetes was high and he didn't realise the gravity of the situation initially.

"My treatment is over. Recovery is going on. Hopefully, I will start working in a week," Rajesh Sharma tells NDTV.

Asked about the alleged incident of an insect bite, Rajesh Sharma says, "It's false news. Nothing happened on Prabhas's film set. Neither Prabhas nor the unit was responsible in any way. They are nice people. Nothing happened in Hyderabad while I was shooting there.

"After I flew back to Kolkata, in a day or two, the situation became severe. Because my diabetes was very high and I didn't take it seriously at the beginning," Rajesh Sharma tells us.

"I have had a skin problem in my right leg for long. From there, I have got the infection," says the Special 26 actor.

The alleged report of an insect bite stemmed from Sudipa Chatterjee's Instagram statement, which she later deleted.

Asked about Sudipa's post, Rajesh Sharma tells NDTV, "She's a good friend. Out of concern, she posted that. But she was wrong informed."

The statement read, "Actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly suffered an insect bite-possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider-while shooting at Ramoji Film City for a film starring renowned actor Prabhas. After pack-up, Rajesh was chatting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt an insect bite. As it did not seem serious at the time, he continued without seeking immediate medical attention," her statement read.

It further added, "Despite his worsening condition, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata. During the journey, he developed a high fever, became increasingly restless, and his health deteriorated further. The following day, he was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria. More than a day has passed since his hospitalisation, but he suffers from high fever, breathlessness and a progressing infection in his right leg."

He remained under observation in critical condition in the Kolkata hospital before being discharged from the hospital in mid-July.

Over the years, Rajesh Sharma has been part of several acclaimed films, including Khosla Ka Ghosla, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, Chillar Party, The Dirty Picture, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Special 26, BA Pass, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, India's Most Wanted and Bhooth Bangla. He has an illustrious career in Bengali films as well.

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