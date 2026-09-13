<i>Haiwaan</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay-Saif Film Struggles To Cross Rs 10 Crore Mark Amid <i>Mirzapur The Movie-Hanuman Ansh</i> Wave

After a slow start, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's latest outing, Haiwaan, saw a dip in the numbers on its second day.

What's Happening

Per Sacnilk, Haiwaan earned Rs 2.50 crore on its second day.

On Saturday, the film had an overall occupancy of 12.77%, with the highest footfall during the evening at 16%.

The total India nett collection of Haiwaan currently stands at Rs 5.50 crore.

On opening day, Haiwaan collected Rs 3 crore, with 5% occupancy in the morning, 12% occupancy during the afternoon and evening shows, and over 18% at night shows.

Background

Haiwaan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan back together on screen after 17 years. The two actors were last seen together in films such as Tashan.

For Akshay Kumar, the reported India gross of Rs 3.60 crore is lower than the opening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The 2007 film had collected around Rs 3.88 crore on its first day, according to Box Office India.

For Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan has opened in a similar range to Ta Ra Rum Pum. The 2007 film recorded an opening-day collection of approximately Rs 3.66 crore.

Hanuman Ansh, Mirzapur The Movie Continue To Dominate

Haiwaan has arrived at a time when Hanuman Ansh continues to maintain a strong run in theatres. The film has completed 37 days but has continued to show considerable hold at the box office. It crosses the coveted Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

Another film competing with Haiwaan is Mirzapur The Movie.

Mirzapur The Movie's India collection stands at approximately Rs 160.45 crore.

About Haiwaan

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

The story revolves around Shyam, a blind caretaker who finds himself accused of murdering retired Judge Pradhan.

As vengeful killer Parshuram goes after Pradhan's daughter Nandini, Shyam escapes from the police and attempts to protect her.

During their journey, however, Shyam discovers a shocking secret about Nandini that changes the course of the story.

The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of around Rs 130 crore. This includes approximately Rs 115 crore in production costs and another Rs 15 crore spent on print and advertising, per a TOI report.