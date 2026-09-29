<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Salman Khan Reacts To His Shirtless Moment: "<i>Abhi</i> 6-Pack <i>Nahi</i>, Work In Progress <i>Hai</i>"

Salman Khan went shirtless in an impromptu moment on Bigg Boss 20 last week, surprising fans and viewers. The actor took off his shirt to address the body-shaming he and other Bollywood stars face at the hands of faceless trolls online.

Now, in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the actor recalled his much-discussed shirtless moment. The actor stated why he chose to go shirtless on the show, revealing that he wasn't trying to show off a flawlessly chiselled physique.

He further joked about showing his ‘unfit' figure, saying that he still needs 1-2 months to become fit for his next project.

Salman Khan Says He Showed His ‘Unfit' Body

Speaking about the viral moment, Salman joked that he took off his shirt to show he doesn't currently have a six-pack physique.

“Jab shirt utara tha maine, maine isliye utaara tha ki nahi hai abhi 6 pack (I took my shirt off because I wanted to show that I don't have a six-pack right now),” the actor said.

Salman added that he still has around one to two months to work on his physique for his next film. “Unko pata nahi body achhi lag gayi. Abhi nahi hai. Abhi time hai uske liye. 1-2 mahine hain. Work in progress hai ye abhi. Aisa nahi hai ki fit ho gaya hu, to dikhaya. Unfit mein dikhaya maine. (I don't know why, but people liked how my body looked. But I don't have it yet. I still have time—about one or two months. It's a work in progress. It's not like I got fit and then decided to show it. I showed it when I was unfit),” said Salman.

Why Salman Went Shirtless?

Last week, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman schooled inmate Scout for his insensitive comments, and the ongoing trolls.

He said, “What do you want to troll? And why do you want to troll? What is the mentality? It has happened to me too. Bhai mota ho gaya hai (He has become fat) Kar lo na troll ye lo (Now come troll me),” he said, removing his hat, his jacket and then his shirt to show off his current body.

“Kar lo trolling (Come troll me). Pehle apne aap ko dekho. Aap log jo comment karte ho na, jo bhi karte ho (First look at yourself. Then comment on others). Look at your parents' health, your own health,” he added.

Salman Khan's Fitness Transformation Ahead

The actor's comments have left fans curious about his upcoming physical transformation. Salman is working on his physique for his next film reportedly titled Monster, directed by Vamshi Paidpally. The project, scheduled for an Eid 2027 release, will mark Salman's first film with producer Dil Raju and is being planned for audiences across multiple languages.

Though the filmmakers have yet to release information about the film or its characters, Nayanthara will play the female protagonist opposite Salman. The two stars will share the screen together for the first time.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: After Schooling Trolls, Salman Khan Brings Up Nepotism On National Television