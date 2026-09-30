'Will Be Lying If Said Nothing Changed': Yami Gautam On Life After National Award Win

Yami Gautam is set to return to the big screen with Nayyi Navelli, her first release after winning the National Film Award for Best Actress for Article 370.

At the trailer launch of the film, Yami was asked if winning the prestigious honour had added a sense of responsibility and whether it would affect the kind of films and roles she chooses in the future.

Yami said the award has definitely made her feel more responsible as an actor. However, she added that she has always tried to choose roles that excite her and make her want to give her all to a film.

"I do feel that sense of responsibility even more. I've always, as an actor, looked out for roles that not just interest me as an actor, but the audience in me is always trying to look for something original," she said.

Talking about her National Award, Yami said she considers it a huge honour and a validation for artists across the country.

"I think the National Film Award is a really big honour, and it's a true validation for any artist across all languages and all formats that you can receive in our country. And I take it with all humility. And I'll be lying if I say, 'No, nothing's changed.' No, you do. There is a sense that you do feel, yes, there's an added responsibility in me as an artist, as an actor, who will always try to push even more, be even more diverse, work even harder and try and win and earn this love and respect that you all literally bestowed upon me and showered upon someone like me coming from a very small town and reaching till here. And I still feel there's a long, long way to go."

Yami also acknowledged that despite the recognition, she still has a lot to learn.

"There's so much for me to learn," she added.

Yami won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Article 370. The 2024 political action thriller also won National Awards for Best Feature Film and Best Music Direction.

Meanwhile, Nayyi Navelli will hit the big screens on October 16.

ALSO READ: Nayyi Navelli Trailer: Yami Gautam Is Branded A 'Daayan' As A Sinister 'Raavan Raj' Unfolds This Dussehra