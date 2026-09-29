Amrapali Dubey Clears The Air On Nirahua Dating Rumours On <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>

Bigg Boss 20 has brought Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirahua's long-discussed equation back into focus. While their on-screen pairing has made them a popular duo in Bhojpuri cinema, Amrapali has opened up about her relationship with the actor.

In the latest episode, Amrapali revealed that Dinesh has been encouraging her to settle down and get married. She recalled how their friendship began after she entered the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her Bhojpuri cinema debut alongside Nirahua in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani.

“Even today, our friendship is such that I don't need to tell him anything. I just look at him, and he understands and starts laughing. Friendships should be so unfiltered," she said.

Amrapali said that people often assume she and Nirahua are dating, but he has been persistently trying to convince her to get married. “That poor guy has gone crazy convincing me that I should marry someone. How do I explain this to him? Men think it's very easy to get married.

“They don't understand our side. We will have to leave all that we have earned behind and go. Men find this idea of getting married very easy,” she added.

During her appearance on the reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal, Amrapali addressed questions about her relationship with Nirahua. Journalist Shubankar Mishra asked her about their equation, initially referring to Nirahua as her “brother”. Amrapali quickly corrected him, clarifying that he was her “co-actor”. When Mishra asked whether Nirahua was “just” her co-actor, Amrapali responded firmly in the affirmative.

The conversation then shifted to speculation about their relationship. The journalist suggested that the two were in love and pointed to Amrapali's close bond with Nirahua's children. Acknowledging her friendship with the children, Amrapali said, "His children are very good friends of mine."

Nirahua has been married to Mansha Yadav since 2000. The couple share three children. Aamrapali, on the other hand, is single.

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