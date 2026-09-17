<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Tension Rises As Mahhi Vij, Amrapali Dubey Lock Horns Over Food

A simple kitchen disagreement turned into a heated fight between Bigg Boss 20 contestants Mahhi Vij and Amrapali Dubey. The argument started while the housemates were preparing food and Amrapali objected to Mahhi's repeated involvement in the cooking. Things soon became more personal as both contestants used personal remarks against each other.

Following the argument, Mahhi spoke to other housemates about the situation and became emotional while sharing her side of the story. The moment took another turn when Mahhi brought up Amrapali's Bhojpuri background, saying that Bhojpuri people might be spitting on her, which didn't go well with social media users.

After the argument, Mahi Vij was seen sitting in the garden area with YungDSA, Arishfa Khan, Scout, Uditi Singh and Rhiti Tiwari. The group was trying to calm her down. While speaking about the incident, Mahi said, “Khade khade nanga kar dungi isko. Thookte honge Bhojpuri ke log is par (I'll strip her right here. Bhojpuri people must be spitting on her).”

Scout and Arishfa quickly stepped in and asked her not to make such comments, as it doesn't look good on television. Mahi made it clear that she did not feel she had said anything wrong. Arishfa then reminded her that the comment was also connected to Amrapali's work.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Does Mahi think everyone is her servant or what... always giving orders whenever she feels like it.”

Another shared, “Wow, Mahi Vij, out come your true colours.”

“Very big and insulting,” a comment read.

One more added, “Maturity is when you realise that Mahhi Vij and Amrapali Dubey are equally irritating.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20's Aasif Khan Calls The Show "Unfair", Vows To Fight Back

During the argument, Amrapali Dubey asked Mahhi to stay away from the kitchen while they were preparing food. She then took a dig at Mahhi's cooking, saying that when Mahhi cooks, there is barely enough food for everyone in Bigg Boss 20 house.

Later, Amrapali was hurt after learning that Qazi had told Mahhi not to give her any “footage” and referred to Mahhi as a star. Amrapali said that it is difficult for one artist to make another artist understand their work and position.