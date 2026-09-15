<i>Bigg Boss</i> 20's Aasif Khan Calls The Show "Unfair", Vows To Fight Back

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, contestant Aasif Khan accused the show's makers of being biased. In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss dismissed the nominations made by the housemates and nominated three contestants – Aasif Khan, ScoutOP and Rohed Khan – for breaking a house rule.

Bigg Boss revealed that Aasif, Yung DSA, Rohed and ScoutOP were discussing whom they should nominate, which they were not allowed to discuss. Following this, except for Yung DSA, who is the captain, Bigg Boss nominated the other three for eviction. The decision did not sit right with Aasif, as he labelled it "unfair".

The Panchayat actor said, “Mereko game hi unfair lagne laga hai. Unko kya jeetane ke liye laye ho kya? Aagar aisa hai toh hume batana chahiye tha pehle. (I've started feeling that the game itself is unfair. Have you brought them here just to make them win? If that's the case, you should have told us beforehand.)"

Aasif further accused Bigg Boss of trying to ruin his friendships on the show. “If they are trying to break my friendship with you all and want me to go backbite about you to others, then that's not going to happen. Ghar bhejna hai ghar bhejdo. Maa kasam agar mujhe Bigg Boss se ladna padega na, Bigg Boss se bhi ladunga. Mereko lag raha jaan bujh ke bhej rahe hain (If you want to send me home, then send me home. I swear on my mother, if I have to fight with Bigg Boss, I will fight with Bigg Boss too. I feel like they are deliberately sending me home)," he added.

Aasif became emotional as he believed Bigg Boss had planned this to eliminate Rohed from the game and further said that he should be sent home instead of Rohed. New episodes of Bigg Boss 20 drop every day at 9 PM on JioHotstar. The show also airs on Colours TV at 10:30 PM.

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