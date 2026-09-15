Singer Afsana Khan Faces Backlash For Attending Kapil Sharma's Ganpati Celebrations

Dhurandhar singer Afsana Khan found herself at the centre of a social media debate after attending Ganpati celebrations at comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath's home. The former Bigg Boss 15 contestant shared pictures with her husband Saajz, Kapil and Ginni.

In the post shared on Instagram, the Punjabi singer posed in front of a Lord Ganesha idol. She said that her day was filled with love, happiness and fun. While several social media users sent love and blessings, others questioned her decision to take part in a Hindu festival despite being a Muslim.

In the caption, Afsana Khan wrote, “May Ganpati Bappa bring lots of happiness, love, and prosperity into everyone's life. May every home be filled with joy, may everyone be healthy and well, and may Bappa's blessings always be upon everyone. Ganpati Bappa's blessings made today even more special.”

“There was so much love, joy, and fun at Kapil Paaji and Ginni Bhabhi's house on Ganesh Chaturthi. And seeing Ganpati Bappa at Mikka Paaji's house brought so much joy. A beautiful evening, so many memories, and a lovely day spent with loved ones,” she added.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Shame on you.” Another shared, “First she commits sin, and then she meditates to God.” “She left her religion for fame,” a comment read.

A fan defended the singer by saying, “Guys, don't troll her. Everyone makes mistakes. She doesn't do it anymore, so why keep dragging it?”

Afsana Khan has faced similar criticism before. She had earlier shared pictures of herself performing Shivling Rudrabhishek with Saajz. The pictures also led to negative comments from some social media users, who questioned her for taking part in a Hindu ritual. At the same time, many supported Afsana and praised her for joining the prayer with respect and devotion.

Afsana Khan and Saajz got married in Chandigarh in February 2022 after dating for several years.

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