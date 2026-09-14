Video: Salman Khan Joins Family For Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations At Sohail Khan's Mumbai Home

Salman Khan joined his family for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Monday evening. The actor was spotted arriving at the residence of his brother, Sohail Khan, to take part in the festive celebrations.

For the occasion, Salman kept his look simple. He wore a blue striped shirt with light blue jeans and covered his head with a white scarf.

Earlier in the day, Salman's mother, Salma Khan, welcomed Bappa along with her daughter, Arpita Khan Sharma. The family marked the auspicious occasion with traditional celebrations and prayers.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar shared Ganesh Chaturthi wishes. Taking to X, the actor wrote in Hindi, “With the arrival of Ganpati Bappa, may joy fill every home and peace grace every heart, Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor shared glimpses of her celebrations on Instagram. Keeping the annual tradition alive, the actor, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh, created their own clay idol of Lord Ganesha at home.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, “Made by my Jeh Baba. Wishing everyone a happy and powerful Ganesh Chaturthi!”

Photo Credit: Instagram

Kangana Ranaut also gave fans a glimpse of her Lord Ganesha idol and wished, “Ganesh Chaturthi ki hardik shubhkamnaein (Warm wishes of Ganesh Chaturthi).”

Priyanka Chopra may be in Los Angeles right now, but she did not forget to embrace the festive spirit. Marking the auspicious occasion, the actor shared a photo of Lord Ganesha and wished her fans “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

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Neetu Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback photo of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at RK Studios. Sharing a black-and-white photo of Lord Ganesha along with the members of the production house, Neetu wrote, “A rare picture…Ganesh Chaturthi at RK Studios in the late 60s.”

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Sharvari shared some beautiful pictures of the celebrations from her home in Morgaon, Maharashtra, and wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. For me, it's where my year begins and ends. A full circle of coming home to love, warmth, family, positivity and sooooo many modaks!! Thank you, Bappa, for the wonderful year that it has been; stepping into the next season with your blessings.”

Anil Kapoor also extended warm wishes as he posted a beautiful painting of Lord Ganesha on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Wishing everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Photo Credit: Instagram

Over the years, Ganesh Chaturthi has had a special place among Bollywood celebrities. Every year, several stars welcome Ganpati Bappa home and celebrate the festival with friends and family.

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