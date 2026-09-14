Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Marks Ganesh Chaturthi With Panchmukhi Lord Ganesha Sand Sculpture In Maharashtra

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik marked Ganesh Chaturthi with a special sand sculpture of Panchmukhi Lord Ganesha in Thane, Mumbai. Sharing the artwork, Pattnaik wrote, "Jai Shree Ganesh", and said he created the sand sculpture on the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav.

The sculpture depicts Panchmukhi Lord Ganesha, the five-faced form of Lord Ganesha.

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He wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav, I created a sand sculpture of Panchmukhi Lord Ganesha in Thane, Mumbai."

Along with the sculpture, Pattnaik extended his wishes, praying that Lord Ganesha bless everyone with wisdom, prosperity, happiness, and success.

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across India with great devotion as devotees mark the birth of Lord Ganesha, the revered deity of good fortune.

Ganesh puja is ideally performed during the Madhyahna period, which is considered an auspicious time for Ganapati Puja. The celebrations conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees ceremonially immerse Lord Ganesha's idol in water.

The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 11:18 pm on September 24 and will end at 11:06 pm on September 25.