Singapore Envoy Marks Ganesh Chaturthi With Ganapati Sthapana, Wishes Peace And Prosperity

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are going on across the country, with devotees marking the festival with prayers and rituals. Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, also shared a glimpse of his Ganesh Chaturthi preparations on the occasion.

Sharing a post, Wong said he wrote, "Preparing for Ganpati Sthapana at exactly 11:02 am, as the Madhyahna Puja Muhurat begins."

Check Out The Post Here:

Wong wished everyone peace and prosperity on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and extended his greetings with a "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across India with great devotion as devotees mark the birth of Lord Ganesha, the revered deity of good fortune. During this period, Ganesha temples across the country are adorned and draw thousands of devotees who offer prayers, flowers and sweets, especially modak, considered Lord Ganesha's favourite.

Ganesh puja is ideally performed during the Madhyahna period, which is considered an auspicious time for Ganapati Puja.

The celebrations conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees ceremonially immerse Lord Ganesha's idol in water. While Anant Chaturdashi is considered the most significant day for Visarjan, families may immerse the idol earlier depending on their traditions and the number of days they observe Ganeshotsav.