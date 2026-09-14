"Woman Wants Followers": Gurugram Hit-And-Run Lawyer Pins Blame On Biker

The fault doesn't lie in the stars, but the woman who was hit by a car when she was riding her bike on Gurugram's plush Golf Course Road. At least that is the view of the laywer representing Kalyan Bainsla, the man accused of driving the car that struck the biker.

The woman, known as "Rebel Wheels Sia" on Instagram, has alleged that the car had been following her and members of her biking group before the crash. She said the occupants behaved aggressively, appeared to be intoxicated and repeatedly attempted to come close to her motorcycle. The lawyer, however, disagrees.

"Because of these (bikers) at least ten to twenty accidents are happening daily," he said, referring to bikers on the road. "They disturb the road and everyone commuting."

According to the lawyer, the occupants of the car had travelled to Delhi to meet relatives and were returning to Gurugram when the incident took place.

"He had a sister with him, an elder brother, and an aunt's son. There were four people in the car," the lawyer said. "The mistake was not on our part, we saved the footpath, the girl came right, we went a little left and that is how the crash happened. He did not stop because of possible lynching. He fled in self-defence."

What Happened On Golf Course Road?

The incident took place Sunday morning on Gurugram's Golf Course Road. The woman said she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports motorcycle with a group of bikers when a car began following them.

In posts shared on Instagram, she alleged that the occupants of the vehicle repeatedly approached her motorcycle and behaved in a manner that made her uncomfortable.

She said she asked them to maintain their distance. Instead, according to her account, the occupants asked her to stop. She also alleged that the men inside the car appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. She said she continued riding because she did not want the car to cut her off or force her to stop.

PTI

One of her friends, riding behind her, also attempted to intervene by positioning his motorcycle so that the car could not repeatedly come alongside her, according to her account.

The situation ended when, while overtaking, the car moved across the motorcycle's path and struck it from the side and the impact knocked her from the bike. The motorcycle was dragged along the road while while she skidded across the surface.

The collision was recorded by an action camera mounted on her motorcycle. The footage later went viral on the internet.

Police said the video showed the car striking the motorcycle and the bike skidding along the road before the car left the area.

The Lawyer's Disagreement

Baisla's lawyer rejected the woman's account altogether and gave another version of the events leading up to the collision. He alleged that the occupants of the car encountered a large group of riders on the road. The lawyer claimed that the movements of several motorcycles around the car contributed to what happened.

He then referred to the footage posted by the woman and questioned the speed at which she was riding.

"You see the video of the woman, see it on social media, the woman is driving at a speed of 140-170 kmph on the bike. This road is not for stunts, this road is not for speed," he said. "It is being publicised to stir controversy. It is a woman who wants followers, who wants views, who wants publicity," he said.

The car involved in the incident is registered in the name of a man identified as Manish who said that he was not driving the vehicle at the time.

Gurugram Police took note of the incident after the collision video appeared on social media. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.