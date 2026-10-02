Flydubai Flight FZ1073 Incident Live Updates: Saudi Arabian authorities have handed over the flydubai co-pilot accused of stabbing the Indian captain during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv as investigators try to establish the motive behind the midair assault.

The co-pilot, an Omani national, had stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar during a flight on Wednesday morning. Hearing noises, passengers and crew rushed into the cockpit and overpowered the co-pilot as the Boeing 737 plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.

A second pair of flydubai pilots aboard the flight -- which was carrying over 170 passengers and crew -- then landed the jet safely in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk.

Machchhar, who is currently stable, has now been taken to Dubai.

LIVE: Flydubai Flight FZ1073 Incident, Indian Pilot Smit Machchhar: