In Phone Call, Hero Pilot Tells PM Modi What Gave Him Courage During Attack

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who sustained serious injuries while successfully preventing a major mid-air disaster on a flydubai flight. The prime minister praised the captain's bravery in saving numerous lives and wished him a swift recovery.

During the video call, Machchhar, who is currently recovering at a hospital in the UAE, shared his personal experience and explained what gave him courage during the incident.

"I was fighting for my life. I realised at that time that if I won't show courage, then 170 passengers will lose their lives," Machchhar told PM Modi during the call.

He said that during those difficult moments he was reciting Hanuman Chalisa. "Lord Hanuman gave me courage," he added.

He had spoken to the wife and parents of the pilot on Thursday, during which he assured full support from Indian missions for Machchhar and his family.

The pilot apologised to PM Modi for breaking down mid-call and said that he never imagined that he would one day get the opportunity to speak to the prime minister.

READ | 'He Always Has Plan B, Plan C': Pilot Who Trained With Captain Smit Machchhar

PM Modi had earlier praised Machchhar and called him a "hero." In a post on X, he commended his "immense courage" and "valor" and said that India is proud of him.

"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar," he wrote.

PM Modi heaped further praise on him, saying "an Indian prevented 9/11-style tragedy."

"The incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy," PM Modi, speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission yesterday in Delhi, said.

READ | "Indian Prevented 9/11-Style Attack": PM Modi's Big Praise For Hero Pilot

During a mid-air altercation on Wednesday with the co-pilot, Machchhar sustained severe injuries. Despite being hurt, he successfully unlocked the cockpit door, allowing the crew and passengers to step in and avert a major disaster.

At the time, the Boeing 737, cruising at about 34,000 feet, began dropping at roughly 23,000 feet per minute before reaching about 15,600 feet.

Machchhar is a seasoned pilot with more than 13 years of commercial aviation experience and around 9,750 total flying hours, predominantly operating Boeing 737 aircraft. Before joining Flydubai, he spent 11 years with SpiceJet, where he served as a Line Training Captain.

Meanwhile, Flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to and from Israel as an investigation into Wednesday's mid-air incident is underway, according to the airline.