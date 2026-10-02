700 Detained As Delhi, Mumbai See Big Protests Against Gyanesh Kumar

Hundreds have been detained in New Delhi during a protest by opposition outfits demanding the resignation of India's election chief over alleged voter-related irregularities. Visuals showed senior AAP leader and former chief minister Atishi being dragged by police.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), too, held a demonstration in Mumbai, where a large police deployment was made to tackle thousands of protesters who had reached Shivaji Park.

Speaking at the rally that coincided with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said there could be no greater tribute to the father of the nation. "Everyone here is Gandhi. Gandhi never dies," he added.

READ | Opinion | SIR, The Election Commission, And A Trust Deficit

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who has championed the vote theft charges, said a crowd can be stopped by force, but not their concerns. "Boys and girls are being dragged off the streets. Hundreds are in custody. Their only crime is that they dared to question vote theft," he wrote on X.

At the centre of the protests are issues related to the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that has struck off crores of 'inactive' voters across the country.

The demands for Chief Minister Gyanesh Kumar's removal grew louder after the Indian Express reported last month that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected repeatedly to several decisions taken by the EC.

The report revived the opposition's 'vote theft' charges, but the EC denied any wrongdoing in the SIR process and said "differing views" were normal among the election commissioners.

AAP Leaders Detained In Delhi

The AAP, Congress, and Left outfit members were among those who participated in the protest at Jantar Mantar. The police had denied permission for the protest and imposed restrictions across the New Delhi district, citing public safety.

The AAP's Delhi unit chief, Saurabh Bhardwaj, was detained alongside Atishi, with visuals showing the police carrying them away from the protest site.

READ | 'Trying To Erase Us': Bela Estate's Voters Fight To Stay On Delhi Voter List

"The whole of Delhi has been turned into a fortress right now, as if Mahmud of Ghazni is about to launch an attack. But I want to tell our young companions that I have reached here all alone, without a car, without a horse and without any companion," he said.

Sources suggest more than 700 demonstrators were detained during the protest. They were taken to different police stations outside the New Delhi area and will be released after necessary paperwork and legal formalities, they say.

Thousands Protest In Mumbai

In Mumbai, thousands turned up for the CJP protest despite the police denying permission to rally. The entry routes from nearby Dadar railway station were barricaded, but protesters managed to reach Shivaji Park, known for big political rallies.

They carried the national flag and placards calling for Kumar's resignation. Celebrities like Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and Vishal Dadlani were also present, besides Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

The latest update suggests the police are now removing the CJP supporters from the protest site.

READ | 11 Delhi Metro Stations Shut Amid Jantar Mantar Protest Against Poll Body Chief Call

To deter the protesters, the cops had turned back a truck carrying protest equipment and dismantled a temporary stage. Later, they allowed a small stage only for a sound system.

In response, the BJP staged a counter-protest in the Fort area, with state minister Ashish Shelar calling the CJP agitation a "grammar of anarchy".

In Jaipur too, a protest was held by the AAP, demanding greater transparency in the SIR process. During the protest, AAP workers clashed with the police. Reports suggest senior party leaders later submitted a memorandum to the governor.

A demonstration was also held outside Gujarat University in Ahmedabad, demanding Kumar's immediate resignation.